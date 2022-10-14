– Helen T. (Szymkiewicz) Holmes, 74 passed away after a sudden illness October 14, 2022. Her husband of 46 years, Galen Holmes passed away in January of 2020. She leaves her children Galen Holmes and his wife Danyle and Robin Holmes, her grandchildren Jolene Ferreira and her husband Jeremy and Lauren Nathan and Keller Holmes and great-grandchildren Jace, Summer, and Skylar Ferreira, Layla Nathan and Giovanni Bernard. She also leaves her brothers Dave and Wayne Szymkiewicz and sister Wanda Szymkiewicz Crabtree.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO