Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts Daily
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Schools ask more for out-of-district costs
Residents at Westborough’s Special Town Meeting have approved two articles asking for nearly $930,000 to pay for special education out-of-district costs. In the past year, Westborough Public Schools placed 11 students out-of-district. “It’s an anomaly,” said Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock. At Town Meeting, Bock presented...
Westborough library project fails 2/3 vote
WESTBOROUGH – The latest chapter on the library renovation project has closed – for now. Article 15, which would have appropriated $36,698,556 to fund the project, failed to gain the 2/3 vote necessary to pass. The vote was 327 to approve the article, 171 against. According to Town...
Westborough Town Meeting: Articles 8-14
Shelby Marshall of the Select Board presented Article 8, $21,838 to fund union contracts for the Police Department. Article 8 passes, 362-97. Select Board member Patrick Welch presented Article 9, $8,781 to pay a shortfall in its FY2023 assessment for Assabet Valley Regional Vocational School. Article 9 passes, 417-41. Marshall...
LIVE UPDATES: Shrewsbury convenes for Special Town Meeting
SHREWSBURY – Town officials held the Shrewsbury Town meeting tonight at Oak Middle School. In total, there were 13 articles on the warrant. Town Manager Kevin Mizikar presented Article 1, which asked the town to vote to amend the General Bylaws, in article 14, “Dog Control Law,” to change the holding period for unclaimed dogs from 10 days to seven days.
Westborough Town Meeting under way
Westborough’s Special Town Meeting is under way. “It’s nice to be back to almost normal,” said Town Moderator John Arnold. Benjamin Gold was named deputy Town Moderator, and the electronic voting devices were tested. Advisory Finance Chairman Michael Barretti said the town remains in good financial health,...
Town Meeting rejects article to acquire land near former Beal
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Town Meeting members gathered for Town Meeting on Oct. 17. However, members rejected two articles – one of which would have amended the dog control law and another which would have acquired a parcel near the former Beal. Dog control law amendment. Town Manager Kevin...
Boundary Street, Senior Center among potential dog park locations
NORTHBOROUGH – Local dogs are one step closer to getting a park in Northborough. Town officials presented four options for a potential dog park during a meeting on Oct. 11, though residents voiced their support for locations on Boundary Street and Bearfoot Road near the Senior Center. “I’m a...
Michaelina F. Aylward, 82, of Westorough
– Michaelina F. “Mickie” Aylward passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to John W. and Patricia M. (Reynolds) Casey. After graduating St. Anne Academy, Mickie attended Worcester Art Museum School of Art and received her degree from Clark University.
Helen T. Holmes, 74, of Grafton
– Helen T. (Szymkiewicz) Holmes, 74 passed away after a sudden illness October 14, 2022. Her husband of 46 years, Galen Holmes passed away in January of 2020. She leaves her children Galen Holmes and his wife Danyle and Robin Holmes, her grandchildren Jolene Ferreira and her husband Jeremy and Lauren Nathan and Keller Holmes and great-grandchildren Jace, Summer, and Skylar Ferreira, Layla Nathan and Giovanni Bernard. She also leaves her brothers Dave and Wayne Szymkiewicz and sister Wanda Szymkiewicz Crabtree.
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
Anita M. Rizzo, 92, formerly of Marlborough
– Anita Marilyn (Willens) Rizzo, 92, formerly of Milford and Marlborough, MA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Rizzo who died in 2013. She was born and raised in Boston, the daughter of...
Christopher J. Digou, 57, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough
– Christopher J. Digou, 57, of South Dennis, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, Memorial Campus in Worcester. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Karen D. (Dupre) Digou. Chris was born and raised in Marlborough, son of...
Jerome E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson
Hudson – Jerome ‘Jerry’ E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday July 7, 2022. Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa (Giesenhof) Goedecke. He was the beloved husband of 58 [He would say 116] years to Nancy E. (Lundstrom) Goedecke of Hudson.
An authentic Hudson wedding for residents
HUDSON – Hudson residents Melanie Davoli and her fiancé Andrew Boisvert wanted an “authentic Hudson wedding,” and with the help of many Hudson vendors, family and friends, their wish came true. Melanie and Andrew were married Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hudson home of her brother...
Gary M. Samela, 52, of Shrewsbury
– Gary Michael Samela of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born in New Rochelle, New York, on December 8, 1969. He was the son of Leonard Samela and the late Ann Marie Corio. Gary grew up and attended school in Worcester graduating from Burncoat Senior...
Panther Trail officially opens in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – It’s a marathon that has no Heartbreak Hill, but plenty of chances to check out the city’s open spaces. The Panther Trail, a series of interconnected trails that measure a total of 26.2 miles, officially opened with a snip of a grapevine “ribbon” on Oct. 14 at Lake Williams.
Ann M. Darling, 91, of Northborough
– Ann M. Darling of Northborough passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Ann, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends, was fun-loving, mischievous, kind hearted, and generous. Ann was born and raised in Roslindale with her sister and best friend, the...
Hudson Recreation’s 24th fall fest adds a movie night
HUDSON – Over the past two and half decades, Hudson Recreation has altered its fall festival’s name, location and event finale. A common factor throughout its 24 years is that the five-hour event is always filled with family-friendly fun. This year’s Rec Fest, which is formerly known as...
Vehicle catches fire following crash on Mass. Pike
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Fire Department responded to crash and fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike early this morning. At about 2 a.m. Oct. 17, Southborough crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to a post on their Facebook, a passenger vehicle struck a deer, and...
Marlborough football falls to Nashoba in overtime
MARLBOROUGH – Four quarters of play wasn’t enough to separate the Marlborough and Nashoba Regional varsity football teams in a Kelleher Field thriller on Friday, Oct. 14. After tying through regulation time at 7-7, a coin toss gave Nashoba the first possession of the overtime period, where they scored a touchdown and conversion to go up by 8.
