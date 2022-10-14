ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Flannel Fest returns to Champaign Park District

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is returning to the community this weekend and the district said it will be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s festival will be held in Centennial Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will feature musical performances, hayrides, inflatables, games and more and it kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Top five fall destinations in central Illinois

The Flannel Fest full schedule of events can be viewed below:

Friday

  • 5 p.m. – Event opens
  • 5 to 7 p.m. – Hayrack rides, pumpkin smashing
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Kids games and activities
  • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Lumberjack show
  • 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Musical performance by Tons O’ Fun Band on Main Stage
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Musical performance by Creole Stomp o Main Stage
  • 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Musical performance by Shy Carter on Main Stage
  • 11 p.m. – Event closes

Saturday

  • 11 a.m. – Event opens
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Hayrack rides, pumpkin smashing
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Kids games and activities
  • 12 p.m. – C.L.A.W. show, Prairie Farm Kids Music Show, Backyard Brawl presented by Champaign Ladies Amateur Wrestling
  • 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lumberjack show
  • 2 p.m. – Nate Evans Group Hot Pepper Eating Contest, Prairie Farm Kids Music Show
  • 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. – Lumberjack show
  • 4 p.m. – Mustache contest
  • 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. – Lumberjack show
  • 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Musical performance by New Souls
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Musical performance by Rory Book and the Volumes
  • 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Musical performance by Nickel and Dimes
  • 11 p.m. – Event closes
