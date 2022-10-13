Seasonal businesses face the unique challenge of protecting their facilities and equipment while closed for their off-season and to ensure opening day goes smoothly. Commercial ice machines can be overlooked during this preparation, which is problematic as these units are built for constant use. Failure to properly prepare winterize an ice machine before a long period of disuse can result in a slew of repairs or problems upon reopening, when the last thing a business owner needs is to deal with a service company. Instead, owners of businesses that close for the winter can take these precautionary steps to ensure the spring opening transition is smooth.

13 DAYS AGO