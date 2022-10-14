On October 10, 2022, at 1800 hours, Corporal Mitchell and Deputy Narvaez served a Felony Probation Warrant on Robert Daniel Craft on County Road 4001 in Newton, Texas. When Deputies went to Craft’s residence and informed him that they were there to serve an arrest warrant, he resisted arrest by barricading himself in his bedroom. The Deputies made forced entry to gain access to the room. They found Craft holding a knife to his neck and said he would kill himself if arrested.

