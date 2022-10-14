Read full article on original website
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Tom Brady explodes at O-line on sideline as Buccaneers offense fizzles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday -- and Tom Brady let his team know about it. The former Patriots quarterback was caught on a hot mic screaming at his offensive line after early struggles in Sunday’s game. (You can check out the clip here.)
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game
Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after coaches kick WR out of game (report)
Robbie Anderson was sent off the field in the middle of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the last time he was on the field for the Carolina Panthers. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have traded the veteran wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals.
Bucs coach: Tom Brady ‘didn’t miss anything’ skipping walkthrough for Robert Kraft wedding
Ahead of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, Tom Brady was not with his Buccaneers teammates. Instead, he was at a surprise wedding for Patriots chairman Robert Kraft in New York City -- and reportedly missed a Saturday walkthrough in the process. So, following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Steelers, the...
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots
It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
Colts owner Jim Irsay sees 'merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay finds "merit" in the NFL considering the removal of Dan Snyder as the Washington Commanders' owner following the league's toxic workplace investigation.
Patriots coach gives update on Mac Jones injury status: ‘Doing everything he can’
Joe Judge is not a doctor. He’s a football coach -- and an assistant one at that. So he doesn’t have a lot of say when Mac Jones can return to the field from his ankle injury. Instead, the New England Patriots quarterback coach said Tuesday that his...
Former Patriots WR gives out celebration dip after beating Tom Brady’s Bucs
It was a celebration in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after the team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Apparently, part of the celebration involved Gunner Olszewski giving a teammate chewing tobacco for the first time. It was part of an eventful weekend for former New...
Tom Brady: I almost look at NFL season like going away on a military deployment
It’s safe to say Tom Brady thinks he takes football pretty seriously. On Monday night, the former Patriots quarterback was joined by Kevin Durant on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, and the topic of work-life balance came up. Durant spoke of “hibernating” during the season, and Brady offered an interesting comparison of his own.
J.C. Jackson benched by Chargers 6 games into $82.5M deal: ‘Wasn’t good enough’
So far, the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been getting their money’s worth from J.C. Jackson, who finished Monday night’s game on the bench. The former New England Patriots cornerback has had a rough start in L.A., where he signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract this past offseason. His struggles got to the point where Chargers coaches chose to bench the prize cornerback during their Monday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
Patriots defense is ‘boo the QB off the field’ good (Overreactions)
Old friend Jacoby Brissett was booed off the field Sunday by a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t get much respect. It’s about time that changed. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was booed off the field by fans at First Energy Stadium after throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, who has faced many questions about his viability as a starting cornerback.
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
Barstool promo code: get $1K for NBA, MLB Playoffs Tuesday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA season tips off today, plus the MLB Playoffs continue and you can click here and enter Barstool promo code MASS1000 for...
Rob Williams injury return timeline extended after PRP injection in knee (report)
Robert Williams was expected to miss at least the first month of the Celtics regular season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee in September. However, a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium indicates that Williams may not return until the second half of the regular season after receiving a PRP injection in his knee on Monday.
