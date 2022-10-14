Read full article on original website
WTOP
50 years after Clean Water Act, Chesapeake Bay protection still lacking
For years, environmentalists have pointed to the impact agriculture in both Maryland and Pennsylvania has had on the Chesapeake Bay. On the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, they lament awareness hasn’t resulted in action. “You can’t talk about water quality without talking about agriculture,” said Eric Schaeffer,...
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights
D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
Md. 210 continues to see aggressive speeders, deaths
Maryland 210 has maintained the dishonorable title of the D.C. area’s deadliest road for years. Now safety advocates worry that aggressive speeders and the potential loss of speed cameras will make matters worse on the 13-mile stretch of highway. Rev. Robert Screen, who works with a citizen’s group trying...
Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found
A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week has been found. Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.
