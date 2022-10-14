Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
WKRN
Ferrari dealership comes to Nashville
Ferrari dealership comes to Nashville. Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested. Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville on new enclosed stadium. Mayor John Cooper talks with News 2's Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine after reaching a new agreement with the Tennessee Titans for a new enclosed stadium for the team.
WKRN
Flu cases increasing in Tennessee
Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee. Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested. 1 dead...
WKRN
Nissan releases statement on new Titans stadium proposal
Nissan releases statement on new Titans stadium proposal. NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for one race after dangerous act of retaliation. NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for this weekend's race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after finding that he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a "dangerous act" of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
WKRN
Grass fire along I-65
Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested. Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville on new enclosed stadium. Mayor John Cooper talks with News 2's Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine after reaching a new agreement with the Tennessee Titans for a new enclosed stadium for the team.
WKRN
Tanger Outlets development underway in Antioch
Crews are working to clear the way for the new Tanger Outlets development in Antioch along I-24. Crews are working to clear the way for the new Tanger Outlets development in Antioch along I-24. Hendersonville asks public for feedback on West Main …. One of the main goals of the...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
WSMV
East Nashville woman says someone tried to steal her dog
A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill announce an agreement for a new stadium for the football team.
WKRN
Missing Maury County woman
The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.
WKRN
Man accused of pointing gun at store employee
A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. Newsmaker: Mentors needed for TN Achieves.
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
WKRN
Mothers Over Murder marches in Nashville to end gun violence
Middle Tennessee mothers are coming together to keep their children's memories alive, as well as put a stop to gun violence. News 2's Nikki McGee joined the Mothers Over Murder organization on Saturday as they walked to say "enough is enough." Mothers Over Murder marches in Nashville to end gun...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
As the leaves begin to change and turn even the shortest drive into a hunt for beautiful colors, there are several opportunities to enjoy the fall season. Take the family out to learn about the state’s landscapes, go to Shelby Park to see the leaves in person or learn more about the science behind it all at the Adventure Science Museum. And it wouldn’t be a week in Nashville without at least one free music event.
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Flu activity on the rise in Middle Tennessee
The peak of the flu season is around the corner, but Tennessee is seeing an early increase in flu activity.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.
WKRN
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County. Man wanted in connection with daughter's death arrested. Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville on new enclosed stadium. Mayor John Cooper talks with News 2's Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine after reaching a new agreement with the Tennessee Titans for a new enclosed stadium for the team.
WSMV
Woman said someone tried to steal her dog while walking in East Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking in her neighborhood. The woman said it’s an issue she’s hearing about more and more in the Five Points area of East Nashville. She said she was walking along...
