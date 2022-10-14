ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Hogan Sets Aside $15 Million To Recruit And Retain Workers For Maryland Infrastructure Projects

This story was produced by WYPR. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs — or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

50 years after Clean Water Act, Chesapeake Bay protection still lacking

For years, environmentalists have pointed to the impact agriculture in both Maryland and Pennsylvania has had on the Chesapeake Bay. On the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, they lament awareness hasn’t resulted in action. “You can’t talk about water quality without talking about agriculture,” said Eric Schaeffer,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Maryland nonprofit helps transgender people navigate name-change process

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. “What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare used the line in his play “Romeo and Juliet.” A name can make a big difference in the life of someone who doesn’t have accurate identification.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Delaware residents receiving up to $600

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

Md. 210 continues to see aggressive speeders, deaths

Maryland 210 has maintained the dishonorable title of the D.C. area’s deadliest road for years. Now safety advocates worry that aggressive speeders and the potential loss of speed cameras will make matters worse on the 13-mile stretch of highway. Rev. Robert Screen, who works with a citizen’s group trying...
OXON HILL, MD
delawarepublic.org

With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges

After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights

D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy