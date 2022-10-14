Read full article on original website
Hogan Sets Aside $15 Million To Recruit And Retain Workers For Maryland Infrastructure Projects
This story was produced by WYPR. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs — or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.
WTOP
50 years after Clean Water Act, Chesapeake Bay protection still lacking
For years, environmentalists have pointed to the impact agriculture in both Maryland and Pennsylvania has had on the Chesapeake Bay. On the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, they lament awareness hasn’t resulted in action. “You can’t talk about water quality without talking about agriculture,” said Eric Schaeffer,...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
WTOP
Maryland nonprofit helps transgender people navigate name-change process
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. “What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare used the line in his play “Romeo and Juliet.” A name can make a big difference in the life of someone who doesn’t have accurate identification.
WTOP
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
SECU pays grocery bills for 100 surprised shoppers at Redner's Markets
Last Thursday, 100 random shoppers at local Redner’s Markets were surprised to find out their grocery bills were being paid for.
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
WTOP
Md. 210 continues to see aggressive speeders, deaths
Maryland 210 has maintained the dishonorable title of the D.C. area’s deadliest road for years. Now safety advocates worry that aggressive speeders and the potential loss of speed cameras will make matters worse on the 13-mile stretch of highway. Rev. Robert Screen, who works with a citizen’s group trying...
delawarepublic.org
With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges
After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
CBS News
Additional $80M announced for Maryland hospitals, skilled nursing facilities
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health on Friday announced an additional $80 million in funding to support the state's hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. The federal Public Health Emergency is anticipated to end in Jan. 2023, and with it would go enhanced federal funding for Maryland. "This additional funding...
Maryland 2022 Midterm Election Guide
Marylanders here's when to vote, where to vote, how to register to vote plus more information to prepare you for the 2022 elections.
WTOP
DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights
D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
WTOP
