Staten Island, NY

1 dead, others hurt after car slams into ambulance on Staten Island

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Woman killed when car slams into ambulance on Staten Island 02:10

NEW YORK -- A woman walking to work was killed on Friday morning.

She was first struck by a car on Staten Island . But just a block away, the ambulance she was in was hit by another car, tipping it over onto its side.

CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with witnesses and family of the woman in the Westerleigh section of the borough.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the response at around 6:30 a.m., after a Jeep struck the ambulance transporting the woman.

"It sounded like a loud boom," neighbor Dave Gomes said.

The Jeep was coming down Jewett Avenue while witnesses say the ambulance was traveling the wrong way on Maine Avenue, a one-way street.

"People just generally ignore lights and sirens," neighbor Mike Trollo said.

Trollo and his son, an EMT, went over to see if they could help.

"The driver was okay. He climbed right out of the ambulance out the passenger door. Two EMTs in the back were thrown around. They needed assistance getting out," Trollo said.

Minutes before that crash down the street, just up the street at Jewett Avenue and the boulevard, 34-year-old Maria-Elena Andres was walking to work and only steps away from her house when she was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Police sources say she was not in the crosswalk.

Moments later, Andres was in the ambulance in critical condition headed to Richmond University Medical Center when it was then struck. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge Charger that hit her stayed on scene for hours speaking with police, and the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital, along with several others. Officials said they will be okay.

Distraught family and friends of Andres later were seen lighting candles next to her sneaker. They did not want to speak on camera, but described the married mother of two young children as a woman who loved to sing.

They said she would perform at karaoke bars in Port Richmond, was hard working, and loved Staten Island.

So far, no criminality is suspected against either driver. NYPD Accident Investigation still investigating.

