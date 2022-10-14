ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Ryan Reynolds attributes his success to conflict resolution and getting over his ‘angry’ 20s, but ‘there’s still room for backstabbing someone’

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8eMT_0iZAfnVo00

Ryan Reynolds before a national league playoff between Wrexham and Grimsby Town on May 28, 2022.

Ryan Reynolds has become a lot more than a movie star with a superhero franchise.

The Deadpool actor owns multiple businesses including the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile, the production and digital marketing agency Maximum Effort, and even Wrexham FC, the Welsh soccer club that is the subject of his new FX docuseries. He used to be an alcohol mogul, too, but he sold the Aviation Gin brand for $610 million.

He chalks it up to one thing more than any other: conflict resolution skills.

The 45-year-old said on Thursday that his ability to find peaceful solutions to disagreements has changed his life and the way he approaches situations in his career.

“It’s quite literally changed every relationship in my life, and it’s changed the trajectory of my career and businesses,” Reynolds said at Indeed’s FutureWorks conference, according to CNBC.

It’s a skill he picked up in his twenties during a workshop.

“I was a little bit lost, I was a little bit angry,” he said. “I wanted to get better…and I didn’t expect it to, but it really changed my life.”

If you’ve watched Reynolds at all—whether it’s in his movies or his new series tracing his $2.75 million purchase of Wrexham with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney—it’s hard to imagine him as an angry person because of his witty and friendly persona.

But without that workshop that taught him conflict resolution skills, Reynolds said, he might not have been so successful.

“We live in a world that’s increasingly gamified, and I think we have an instinct to win, crush, and kill,” he said. “But if you can disengage or disarm that instinct for a second and replace it with seeking to learn about somebody instead, that, as a leadership quality, for me, has quite literally changed every aspect of my life.”

Reynolds said that instead of focusing on winning an argument, he instead listens to what the other person is saying and acknowledges their feelings. “You can’t address problems with other people unless you understand them,” he said.

And even if the issue isn’t resolved right there and then, you’ve at least made an ally, Reynolds said.

“There’s still room for backstabbing someone and then tasting the blood of your enemies,” he said jokingly. “But it’s never going to be as effective as trying to understand somebody.”

Nonetheless Reynolds’ success definitely appealed to his Wrexham co-owner. In the first episode of their series, Welcome to Wrexham, McElhenney is seen onscreen joking about how much money he knew he’d need to buy the soccer team. He said he had “TV money,” but needed something more. So he went through all of Reynolds’ endeavors listing them as movie-star money, superhero-movie money, alcohol money, and mobile-phone-services money—before pausing to ask, “What other companies does [he] have?”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Fortune

Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy

Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
TMZ.com

Ray J Posts Concerning Messages, Suicidal Thoughts While Up On Ledge

Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night ... ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm. Fans briefly saw his concerning messages on his Instagram page ... with video of what looks to be him sitting high above the ground.
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fortune

Fortune

228K+
Followers
9K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy