NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Packers fans want Aaron Rodgers benched: Best memes and tweets
Green Bay Packers fans expect greatness, but they did not receive that from Aaron Rodgers in the first half against the New York Jets. These are not your typical New York Jets, mind you, but Green Bay football fans are used to a different display at Lambeau Field on Sundays.
VIDEO: Tom Brady Goes Off Explicitly at Buccaneers Offensive Line
Tom Brady let his offensive line know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front needs to be much better.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City this weekend. Kraft married his longtime girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, at a surprise ceremony in Manhattan on Friday night. Roger Goodell, Tom Brady, Randy Moss and others were in attendance. Bill Belichick was not. The Patriots head...
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game
Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Postgame News
The optics surrounding Tom Brady's getaway trip to New York this weekend are not great following the Bucs' loss to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Friday night, Brady flew up to New York, to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady then arrived in Pittsburgh on Sunday, reportedly missing walkthroughs. The...
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Camille Kostek Weighs In On Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts
The longtime girlfriend of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors. Kostek, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, made it clear that she believes they can work things out. “Yes,” Kostek replied when asked if they could get back together, according...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
