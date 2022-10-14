BREAKING: NFL Disciplines Tom Brady After On-Field Incident Against Falcons

The Buccaneers quarterback is getting fined.

The Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons has been talked about more than almost any other game since the start of the season. Not because of on-the-field play or the outcome but more of certain incidents happening during it.

It has been a busy week for the NFL and its referees after being criticized for a roughing the passer call on Tom Brady from Falcons' star Grady Jarrett that went viral all over social media. Millions of NFL fans did not agree with the call and so did a lot of the national media and their talents giving their takes all throughout the week.

One play that started to get shared quickly throughout social media was when Brady was sacked by Garrett and Brady attempted to throw a kick at the Falcons' player. It wasn't seen as much during the national broadcast during the game but afterward, it didn't take long for social media to clip it and the video to also go viral.

On Friday afternoon, the NFL notified the Buccaneers' quarterback that they would be fining him $11,139 for attempting to kick Grady Jarrett. This was the same play where an unnecessary roughness call was made by officials on Garrett afterward.

Jarrett over the week gave his take on the roughing the passer incident that may have cost the Falcons' chances of making a huge comeback in the game last Sunday.

"If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity," Jarrett said, "You never know who will go down and make a crazy play. When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives. And then when you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules."

"And you didn't do anything bad, so let's get the game what the game is owed, and that's the best product we can put on the field. That's the thing that really drives you just a little crazy," Jarrett continued.

"In full speed, it may look more malicious than it really is because the refs are human as well, so let's just take a little bit off the plate and be able to review something like that just for the defensive sake so we can get something."

Brady and the Buccaneers (3-2) will take on the Steelers (1-4) at 1 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.

