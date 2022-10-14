ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

BREAKING: NFL Disciplines Tom Brady After On-Field Incident Against Falcons

By Logan Robinson
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvCWv_0iZAfXL400

The Buccaneers quarterback is getting fined.

The Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons has been talked about more than almost any other game since the start of the season. Not because of on-the-field play or the outcome but more of certain incidents happening during it.

It has been a busy week for the NFL and its referees after being criticized for a roughing the passer call on Tom Brady from Falcons' star Grady Jarrett that went viral all over social media. Millions of NFL fans did not agree with the call and so did a lot of the national media and their talents giving their takes all throughout the week.

One play that started to get shared quickly throughout social media was when Brady was sacked by Garrett and Brady attempted to throw a kick at the Falcons' player. It wasn't seen as much during the national broadcast during the game but afterward, it didn't take long for social media to clip it and the video to also go viral.

READ MORE: Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer penalty

On Friday afternoon, the NFL notified the Buccaneers' quarterback that they would be fining him $11,139 for attempting to kick Grady Jarrett. This was the same play where an unnecessary roughness call was made by officials on Garrett afterward.

Jarrett over the week gave his take on the roughing the passer incident that may have cost the Falcons' chances of making a huge comeback in the game last Sunday.

"If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity," Jarrett said, "You never know who will go down and make a crazy play. When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives. And then when you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules."

"And you didn't do anything bad, so let's get the game what the game is owed, and that's the best product we can put on the field. That's the thing that really drives you just a little crazy," Jarrett continued.

"In full speed, it may look more malicious than it really is because the refs are human as well, so let's just take a little bit off the plate and be able to review something like that just for the defensive sake so we can get something."

READ MORE: Falcons star Grady Jarrett offers his take on controversial Tom Brady hit

Brady and the Buccaneers (3-2) will take on the Steelers (1-4) at 1 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 186

Jennifer Martin
3d ago

Just another temper tantrum from Brady to add to the VERY long list. Just because he has been a very successful QB, who also cheated, doesn't mean that he gets what he wants all the time. His sportsmanship, or lack thereof, speaks just as loudly as his stats.

Reply(3)
45
ELizabeth Davis
4d ago

Most of us know TB is baby and only plays to the camera!!! Take that away and he’s just another old man looking for his younger Glory!!! Take a Seat!!!

Reply(31)
94
Jamee Farrell
4d ago

he isn't the goat, Montana, Bradshaw, Elway, P. Manning are goats. They had less games and receivers w/out sticky gloves.

Reply(17)
75
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
People

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed Outside a Pennsylvania Bar

The former cornerback played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32.  Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle. RELATED: Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35 After Going into Cardiac Arrest...
READING, PA
SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him

There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”

The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 on Sunday, losing at Pittsburgh despite being nearly double-digit favorites. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady assessed the outcome. “We didn’t earn it,” Brady told reporters. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NESN

Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
CBS Boston

Tyquan Thornton catches first career touchdown for Patriots

BOSTON -- With Nelson Agholor out due to injury, Sunday figured to present a significant opportunity for rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.And Thornton made the most of it, hauling in the first touchdown catch of his career early in the third quarter to give the Patriots a double-digit lead.The touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Fellow rookie Bailey Zappe stood tall in a clean pocket as Thornton freed himself from cornerback Greedy Williams on a slant. Zappe eventually saw Thornton, who flipped up his left arm to call for the ball, before delivering a strike. Thornton secured the catch...
NBC Sports

WATCH: Slater delivers important message to Patriots after win vs. Browns

The New England Patriots were in a pretty good mood after Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, and who could blame them?. They beat the Browns 38-15 with strong performances from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and pretty much the entire defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy