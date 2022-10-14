ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home

By Jessica Patterson, Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ5NE_0iZAfILP00

UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities.

Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to stay tonight. He says, however, the fire department told him this property is “a complete loss” and what was not damaged by fire was destroyed by the amount of water pouring into the home to put the fire out.

Meadows also says this isn’t the first abandoned building in the area to catch fire. He claims that since Lifehouse has owned the property, fires have broken out at four other abandoned structures in the area.

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Crews have put out a fire at two buildings in Huntington. Firefighters are still on scene cleaning up and monitoring to make sure the fire does not reignite.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says one of the structures was abandoned, and the residents of the second house were evacuated before first responders arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Chief Fuller says it’s believed the fire started in the abandoned building, and the flames then spread to the attic area of the second house.

Fire crews were originally fighting the fire inside the structures but were forced to evacuate. The fire stayed contained to the two buildings.

13 News spoke with neighbors who live next door to the homes. They say situations like this are why they believe these abandoned homes need to be demolished, in an effort to prevent a dangerous problem like this from occurring.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a two-building fire in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, they received a call around 12:24 p.m. of two houses on fire in the 600 block of Trenton Place in Huntington.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Dispatchers say they are not sure at this time if the buildings are abandoned or occupied. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as the become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Person injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Community remembers woman killed on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community came together for a balloon release ceremony over the weekend in memory of a woman who was killed on Charleston's West Side. Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room Oct. 4 at her home in the 1300 block of Adele Street from gunshot and stab wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Geiger's house, where they discovered her body through a window.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Charleston Christmas Parade details announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are planning on taking part in the city of Charleston’s 2022 Christmas parade, you can now start planning. The parade is in downtown Charleston on the evening of Dec. 8. The lineup for the parade starts at 5 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard from Greenbrier Street to Capitol Street. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a school bus and a truck. The driver of the truck passed away following the crash that happened around 7 a.m. along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gallipolis prepping for annual Christmas lights display

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – It might not even be Halloween yet, but preparations are underway across our region for Christmas holiday celebrations! Volunteers have been working for a few weeks now to get the Gallipolis in Lights displays up in time for the big lighting ceremony set for Nov. 23. at the Gallipolis City Park. […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Metered parking to be free during holiday season in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston City Council has approved “Citizen Appreciation Parking,” which makes metered parking free in the city during the holiday season. The city council says all metered on-street parking spaces will be free on these days: Nov. 26 Dec. 3 Dec. 10 Dec. 17 Dec. 24 Dec. 31 “The holiday shopping season […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Seven students and a bus driver taken to hospital after bus accident

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eight people injured after a bus accident in Mingo County. This morning, Tuesday October 18th, a bus accident occurred on Route 52, south of Mingo Central High School. Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE (9:06 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17): The Charleston Police Department says Quenin Brown was found and is safe. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child. CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy in Logan County

LOGAN, W.Va. — A dispute over child custody was the apparent spark that ignited a murder case in Logan County over the weekend. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Ball, 22, of Stollings, shot and killed his mother-in-law Lamanda Vance, 42, of Pecks Mill at her home Saturday night.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy