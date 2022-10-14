Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home

UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities.

Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to stay tonight. He says, however, the fire department told him this property is “a complete loss” and what was not damaged by fire was destroyed by the amount of water pouring into the home to put the fire out.

Meadows also says this isn’t the first abandoned building in the area to catch fire. He claims that since Lifehouse has owned the property, fires have broken out at four other abandoned structures in the area.

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Crews have put out a fire at two buildings in Huntington. Firefighters are still on scene cleaning up and monitoring to make sure the fire does not reignite.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says one of the structures was abandoned, and the residents of the second house were evacuated before first responders arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Chief Fuller says it’s believed the fire started in the abandoned building, and the flames then spread to the attic area of the second house.

Fire crews were originally fighting the fire inside the structures but were forced to evacuate. The fire stayed contained to the two buildings.

13 News spoke with neighbors who live next door to the homes. They say situations like this are why they believe these abandoned homes need to be demolished, in an effort to prevent a dangerous problem like this from occurring.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a two-building fire in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, they received a call around 12:24 p.m. of two houses on fire in the 600 block of Trenton Place in Huntington.

Dispatchers say they are not sure at this time if the buildings are abandoned or occupied. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as the become available.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as the become available.