APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident. APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue...
Arrest Made in Metal Theft in Tioga
Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University (LCU) was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots fired near the campus. Pineville Police confirmed that they received a report of shots fired in the Byron Street area of Pineville. Officers arrived on scene but they were unable to locate any suspects at this time. PPD is still investigating the incident.
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Assistance needed to locate missing 15-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Ville Platte Police: One in custody after shooting at gas station
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Ville Platte.
Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Boyce police seek suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for breaking into a home, attacking its resident and allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby. The Boyce Police Department said that Jaheim Charles Williams, 19, is wanted in total...
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice provided an exclusive look inside the building a small group of troubled teens will soon call home. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will house a select number of young offenders in the coming weeks. The first set could arrive at Angola within one or two weeks, according to OJJ Facilities Director Linda London.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
