Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Letter: Treatment of Martinez may discourage other qualified candidates from serving

This letter is a response to misleading statements regarding the nomination of Chrissy Fensore Martinez. Chrissy Fensore Martinez was nominated by the Democratic Town Committee to fill a vacancy on the Monroe Board of Education. Mrs. Fensore Martinez holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education. She has worked...
Wellness fair promotes healthier lifestyles for Monroe seniors

MONROE, CT — Senior citizens attending a Heath and Wellness Fair at the Monroe Senior Center Wednesday had flu shots, COVID-19 boosters and blood pressure screenings, and heard tips about diet and nutrition, disaster preparedness, avoiding fraud and the proper way to dispose of medications. The event, featuring booths...
It’s time to eat! Monroe Restaurant Week starts today

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s restaurants offer patrons anything from authentic Italian food, juicy steaks and burgers, pizza pies and Thai noodles to falafels, tacos and lamb korma. Monroe Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Monroe Economic Development Commission, starts today and will be held from Oct. 17-23. The annual event is an opportunity to celebrate Monroe’s restaurants, while supporting the town’s local eateries.
Notable Achievements Beyond Monroe

starting freshman kicker for Massachusetts Maritime Academy, was named MASCAC rookie of the week. Epifano scored 8 points and had 1 tackle in a 38-14 victory over Fitchburg State University. Scholarship Athlete. Mackenzie Reid, a Monroe native and current Trumbull High School student, committed to Fordham University as a...
