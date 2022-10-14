Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
LOWELLVILLE ROCKETS COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH ANDREW MAMULA
LOWELLVILLE, OH- The Rockets Head Football Coach Andrew Mamula sat down at The Station Grille at Melillo’s to talk about the 2022 campaign. Coach Mamula is a graduate of Lowellville High School and was apart of some of the best Rockets teams as a graduate of the 2003 class. This is the best Rockets team under coach Mamula, as the Rockets are undefeated with a 9-0 record after beating Mineral Ridge on the road last Friday. Lowellville is currently the number two ranked team in division seven, region 25 and will look to stay unbeaten this Friday as they host Western Reserve. Check out this coach’s corner with Andrew Mamula brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
BALLONE TAKES THE THRONE IN LOWELLVILLE
LOWELLVILLE, OH- Vinny Ballone has been one of the best quarterbacks statistically in the entire country in 2022. Ballone has passed for 2,655 yards in nine weeks of play, with a total of 44 touchdowns without a single interception. Ballone has had a great connection with his wide receivers and tight ends, completing 70% of his passes while earning a tad under 300 yards per game through the air.
ysnlive.com
FORSYTH CROWNED BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
POLAND, OH- Senior outside hitter Sarah Forsyth has taken home the week eight Big Dog of the Valley after her performances in the last week of the regular season. Forsyth has led the Bulldogs on the outside all season long, compiling a team high 181 kills in her senior campaign. Not only has she hit the ball well this season, but she has also been involved as the teams second setter, adding 154 assists to her stat sheet.
ysnlive.com
WILLIAMS RUNS FOR RECORDS AS FITCH SMACKS SPARTANS
The Fitch football team’s goal at the start of the week was to make sure the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of their annual game with rival Boardman was staying in Austintown. Like any rivalry game, the game was back and forth before the Falcons pulled away late in the second half en route to a 42-20 victory at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS SNEAK THROUGH FIRST ROUND
SALEM OH- It’s tournament time on the soccer field! The Salem Quakers got their run going on Monday night against a tough West Geauga team. It was a battle, as every tournament game is but eventually Salem was able to get by with a 1-0 victory to advance. Scoring...
Stoneboro, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ysnlive.com
DRU FLEW BY BIG DOGS OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
BELOIT, OH- Dru DeShields has won the Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley in week eight after guiding West Branch to back-to-back mammoth EBC victories over Alliance and Carrollton. The Warriors sit at 8-1 on the season, while rattling off eight consecutive victories after dropping the close battle in week one to Canfield.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD EASILY GRABS FIRST PLAYOFF WIN
CANFIELD OH- Canfield got their tournament run started on Saturday, and they didn’t slow down at all. The Cardinals won the first round playoff game over Ravenna by a score of 6-0 to advance to next round. Canfield was able to receive goals from Lexi Toporcer, and Rachel Lamb,...
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS SEE SEASON END AGAINST STREETSBORO
BELOIT OH- The Warriors soccer team (9-7-1) fell to Streetsboro (8-9-1) by a 2-0 score at West Branch High School on a brisk and chilly night in an OHSAA Sectional Tournament game on Monday. The Rockets got on the board in the 31st minute with a goal and took a...
ysnlive.com
AAC ANNOUNCES BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
The AAC boys soccer scene was thriving during the 2022 season. It was a highly contested conference race, but in the end Howland came out on top of AAC yet again. Now that the regular season is over, the AAC put out its postseason awards to recognize the great players in the conference. Howland’s Vasili Gentis won the Player Of The Year.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County golfers in striking distance after day one of Individual Championships
Day one of the PIAA State Individual Championships is complete and a pair of Hickory golfers are several shots off the pace. Sasha Petrochko is +4 (76) & Luciana Masters is +5 (77) after the first round. Kate Sowers of West Middlesex is +5 (77) and Zoe Stern of Reynolds...
ysnlive.com
CLIPPERS CLAIM SECOND WIN IN A ROW
LEETONIA OH- Columbiana is fresh off their win that gave their coach Bob Spaite his 200th. They didn’t lose any momentum as they traveled to Leetonia and flew past the Bears 41-0. Joe Guido drilled Cameron Clancy for a 16 yard pass for a score to set the tone...
ysnlive.com
SCRAPPERS RELEASE 2023 SCHEDULE
NILES, OH – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and. Prep Baseball Report announced today the schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 season will. feature eighty games, with forty Scrappers home games at Eastwood Field. The Mahoning. Valley Scrappers are set to open the...
coveringthecorner.com
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
ysnlive.com
ATHLETIX TO PARTNER WITH YSN
COLUMBIANA, OH- “Stream City” will have a new address in 2024. Plans were announced yesterday between Athletix and Your Sports Network to partner together to reside on the same campus in the next 14 months. Currently centralized in East Palestine until January 2024, YSN has made its headquarters since its first day of business in 2017 in a plaza just off the main drag in Bulldog Country.
kentwired.com
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz to depart from Kent State
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and New York Times bestselling author Connie Schultz is leaving Kent State after the spring 2023 semester. Schultz will be joining Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, in the fall of 2023 as Professor of Practice. In May, Schultz delivered the keynote address...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
whbc.com
ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
