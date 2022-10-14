LOWELLVILLE, OH- The Rockets Head Football Coach Andrew Mamula sat down at The Station Grille at Melillo’s to talk about the 2022 campaign. Coach Mamula is a graduate of Lowellville High School and was apart of some of the best Rockets teams as a graduate of the 2003 class. This is the best Rockets team under coach Mamula, as the Rockets are undefeated with a 9-0 record after beating Mineral Ridge on the road last Friday. Lowellville is currently the number two ranked team in division seven, region 25 and will look to stay unbeaten this Friday as they host Western Reserve. Check out this coach’s corner with Andrew Mamula brought to you by:

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO