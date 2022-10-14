Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the ‘freak’ Matthew Judon is ‘everything Belichick wants in a player’

Read full article on original website
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
NBC Sports
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 6: New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
Did Mac Jones just get Drew Bledsoe’d? We have a looooooong way to go until we can credibly compare rookie Bailey Zappe to GOAT Tom Brady. But New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has proven he’ll go with the hot hand at quarterback, regardless of pedigree. After...
NFL・
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach
The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed. They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss...
Jacoby Brissett aims to rebound from late INTs vs. defensive mastermind Bill Belichick, his former Patriots coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett must try to rebound from his late red zone interception in last week’s 30-28 loss to the Chargers vs. his former coach Bill Belichick, the defensive mastermind. “I think he’d do something that he doesn’t think I’d have an idea he’d do because obviously,...
Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NFL・
New England Patriots: 8 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Browns
The Patriots climbed back to .500 on the season on Sunday, defeating the Browns 38-15 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Here are eight (8) takeaways from the Patriots’ win. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback might be going back to backup duties once Mac Jones gets healthy, but he’s certainly made the quarterback situation interesting in New England.
Yardbarker
Patriots-Browns Clash in Cleveland
The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a critical Week 6 matchup for both teams. Each squad heads into the game with a 2-3 record looking to get back to .500. New England dominated the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5 and will be hoping to start a winning streak going into the middle of the regular season. However, the Browns suffered only a two-point loss to a talent-stacked LA Chargers last week.
