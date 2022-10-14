ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the ‘freak’ Matthew Judon is ‘everything Belichick wants in a player’

By Brian M. Hines
Pats Pulpit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns

The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout

What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 6: New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe

Did Mac Jones just get Drew Bledsoe’d? We have a looooooong way to go until we can credibly compare rookie Bailey Zappe to GOAT Tom Brady. But New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has proven he’ll go with the hot hand at quarterback, regardless of pedigree. After...
NFL
NESN

Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 8 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Browns

The Patriots climbed back to .500 on the season on Sunday, defeating the Browns 38-15 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Here are eight (8) takeaways from the Patriots’ win. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback might be going back to backup duties once Mac Jones gets healthy, but he’s certainly made the quarterback situation interesting in New England.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Patriots-Browns Clash in Cleveland

The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a critical Week 6 matchup for both teams. Each squad heads into the game with a 2-3 record looking to get back to .500. New England dominated the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5 and will be hoping to start a winning streak going into the middle of the regular season. However, the Browns suffered only a two-point loss to a talent-stacked LA Chargers last week.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy