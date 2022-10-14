Read full article on original website
University of Idaho reports largest freshman class ever
University of Idaho officials say the freshman class this fall is the largest in the university’s recorded history. According to a UI news release, 1,951 first-year students are enrolled this fall. This is nearly 18% more than last year’s total. Total enrollment at the university is up nearly...
One person hospitalized following Lewis County UTV crash
Three people were injured following a utility terrain vehicle accident outside Nezperce in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge and Albers roads where a rollover had occurred on private property. Three unidentified adults were in the vehicle.
Victim of fatal Lewis County accident identified
The victim of a fatal crash between Nezperce and Kamiah last week has been identified as 63-year-old Terry Estep of Kamiah. The wreck happened at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Idaho State Highway 64 at milepost 24. Investigators say Estep’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled about 300 feet down an embankment. Estep was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene from her injuries.
Lewiston man faces manslaughter charges related to fatal crash near Lapwai
A Lewiston man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after a father and son were killed in an accident near Lapwai last week. 43-year-old William Clements Jr. was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, all felonies. According to court records and the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office, Clements was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday at the time of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people, 67-year-old Kim Thompsen of Syracuse, Utah, and 40-year-old Troy Thompsen of Meridian, Idaho.
