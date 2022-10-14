A Lewiston man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after a father and son were killed in an accident near Lapwai last week. 43-year-old William Clements Jr. was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, all felonies. According to court records and the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office, Clements was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday at the time of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people, 67-year-old Kim Thompsen of Syracuse, Utah, and 40-year-old Troy Thompsen of Meridian, Idaho.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO