Lee Pocock
4d ago

So worried about crowd size, Well trumpy, just saying, if you were to be publicly hung for your treasnous actions, you'd see the largest, live crowd imaginable!!!

Annie Campbell
4d ago

Right out of gate of his presidency he had to lie about and Photoshop the crowd size t his inauguration. Sean Spicer finally admitted it. Only a weak insecure person would do that. They actually photoshopped President Obama's crowd into trump's photos. He also pays people $60 to attend his rallys.

DR for me
4d ago

Bet most of those folks in the crowd that broke into capital or been charged by the DOJ would change their attitude toward trump today. As would others who escaped being drawn in to the trump mess. He may have had the supporters than but I bet he don’t any more.

