kwos.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
kwos.com
JCMO leads state in new business applications
Jefferson City is outpacing all of Missouri when it comes to business start – ups. The city had over 1400 – new business applications in 2021, over 30 – percent more than the year before …. The Jefferson City Chamber’s Gary Plummer says the recent survey puts...
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
nomadlawyer.org
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
kwos.com
Boone County’s clerk educating voters on Missouri’s new voter ID law
Boone County’s clerk says Missouri voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls on November 8. You can bring a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon has been working to educate voters...
Columbia City Council approves VFW as new homeless shelter
Columbia's City Council met Tuesday night and approved the purchase of The VFW to be used as a temporary homeless shelter in the city. The post Columbia City Council approves VFW as new homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case
COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday. A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad […]
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
kwos.com
Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk
About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park. Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”
Columbia Missourian
Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.
Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty
One of the suspects in what authorities say was a hazing incident that left a University of Missouri student disabled pleaded not guilty Friday. The post Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
