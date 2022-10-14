Read full article on original website
11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
Eleven additional people were in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology
Record number of Wisconsin school districts ask voters to exceed revenue limits
Three weeks until Election Day and many schools will be asking voters to approve referendums. More than 40 school districts want to exceed their revenue limits set by the state.
Route 9 construction affecting Hadley businesses
Construction is underway to improve Route 9 in Hadley but some local businesses have complaints it's hurting business.
