North Carolina's 'boring' Senate race is one of the country's closest: Locals say it's being ignored

All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
Dem in key senate race says there's 'great value' in dismantling justice system, wants to eliminate cash bail
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is a supporter of eliminating cash bail and has suggested that there is "great value" in reconstructing the justice system.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars
Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you...
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Kevin McCarthy should give her 'a lot of power and a lot of leeway' or risk angering the GOP base
"And if he doesn't, they're going to be very unhappy about it," Greene said in the NYT interview, adding that this was not a "threat" at all.
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Oath Keeper testifies that weapons cache was prepared ahead of Jan. 6
Terry Cummings, a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, told a jury on Wednesday that members had put together a large weapons cache in a Virginia hotel room the night before rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cummings, a 21-year military veteran from Oregon who has not been charged with a crime, was in Washington on the day of the attack and testified in court after receiving a subpoena. The weapons cache is a key component of the Justice Department's case against Oath Keepers leadership, including founder Stewart Rhodes and codefendants Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
White House releases new details on President Biden’s trip to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced additional details about President Biden’s upcoming trip to Portland on Monday. On Friday, Biden is expected to travel to Portland and participate in a “grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats,” according to a press release from the White House Press Office.
North Carolina court rules poll watchers don't have to adhere to on-site rule
(The Center Square) — At-large poll observers will not be bound by a North Carolina State Board of Elections rule requiring them to remain on-site for four hours, a Wake County Superior Court has ruled. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ruled last week against the State Board of Elections...
