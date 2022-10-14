Read full article on original website
Related
This kid band's brilliant cover of Ghost's Square Hammer is all the proof you need that the future of rock is bright
UK kid band Beyond The Sons deliver a seriously impressive cover of Ghost's Square Hammer
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender harnesses its heritage with all-new American Vintage II line of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters and basses
The comprehensive range revives genuine CuNiFe Wide-Range humbuckers, opts for authentic period-accurate build appointments and utilizes Pure Vintage pickups for historic feel and tones. Fender has announced its American Vintage II range of electric guitars and bass guitars, an all-new catalog of instruments that harks back to a handful of...
CARS・
Sebastian who? Skid Row are back to their hard rocking best on The Gang’s All Here
Album review: hard rock warhorses Skid Row unveil stellar new singer Erik Grönwall on new album The Gang’s All Here
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Taylor Swift unveiled "Midnights" lyrics on a Spotify billboard in Times Square and a release schedule for the album.
NME
Biohazard to reunite their classic line-up for UK and European shows
Biohazard are reportedly set to reunite their classic line-up for a run of shows in the UK and Europe in 2023. The cult Brooklyn hardcore outfit are apparently set to team up once again with founding member Evan Seinfeld, the bassist/vocalist who left the band in June 2011. Both Brooklyn...
Music of ‘Elden Ring’ Video Game Will Come to Life for Jazz Livestream Event
Elden Ring fans, listen up! Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. revealed to Billboard on Monday (Oct. 17) that a special jazz music streaming event celebrating the game is coming this winter. The Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between show will broadcast live from Hollywood’s Bourbon Room and feature musicians Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda. Viewers will enjoy melodies from the fantasy action game’s soundtrack in live jazz format by a group of musicians led by the Grammy-winning Garrett on alto sax and Japanese arranger Kuroda on trumpet. “If I can pick one word to describe this project, it’s epic,” Kuroda...
Daily Cardinal
CHAI and JENNY123 teach Sett-goers the intergalactic groove, preach “Neo-Kawaii” philosophy.
Stepping into Union South on Friday night was a one-way ticket into an intergalactic universe where an assortment of astronauts, ravens and an extravagantly pink quartet pranced around. On Oct. 7, CHAI and JENNY123 enchanted the Sett stage, delivering one of the most unforgettable shows I’ve had the privilege of seeing to a small, blessed audience.
thebrag.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shares how Kurt Cobain influenced their music
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has revealed that Kurt Cobain and other iconic musicians influenced the band’s song tribute to Eddie Van Halen on their track ‘Eddie’. “I really love guitar players like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen for the way that they could...
Heavy Metal Puppet Show Teaches Kids How to Rock Out
Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands. And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many...
getnews.info
Necosso is back with a killer new track: Summertide
Michael Necosso (aka Necosso) is an artist who recently released a single named Summertide. The song has a lush, deep, and cinematic sound. The bass hits right from the get-go, giving the song a massive flow. What makes Summertide special is how the song has some progressive elements to its arrangement, with new sounds and different parts coming in. The listening experience is super-engaging, and this is the kind of track that would absolutely make a venue shake. Summertide is electrifying, huge, and powerful but also incredibly melodic throughout.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
NME
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years
Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
Comments / 0