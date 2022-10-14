Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for improper conduct against Man City
Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for a red card received against Man City, despite believing he had gotten away without any further action.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players in Newcastle draw
Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to control players after Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed against Newcastle.
Why is Arsenal vs Manchester City postponed?
Why the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City has been postponed.
Pep Guardiola certain 'many bad moments' are coming for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Erling Haaland will have "many bad moments" in the future.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Touchline ban; Injury updates; Man City relationship
Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Rice at Liverpool; Man Utd leading Abraham chase
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham, Alphonso Davies, Harry Kane & more.
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Ballon d'Or 2022: Manchester City win Club of the Year award
Manchester City are named 2022 Club of the Year.
Karim Benzema hails Zidane and Ronaldo following 'proud' Ballon d'Or win
Karim Benzema paid tribute to two footballing idols following his 'proud' Ballon d'Or win.
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he considered leaving Arsenal
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he "almost snapped" over his lack of playing time at Arsenal.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Mbappe stance; Liverpool tracking Nkunku
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Lautaro Martinez and more,
Has a player outside of Europe ever won the Ballon d'Or?
A look at the whether any player playing outside of Europe has ever won the Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious individual honour.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Predicting Tottenham's starting XI for their trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League.
AC Milan ready to make Rafael Leao highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off Chelsea
AC Milan are prepared to make Rafael Leao the highest-paid player in Serie A to fend off interest from Chelsea.
Jess Carter signs new three-year Chelsea contract
Jess Carter has been handed a new Chelsea contract for the next three years, despite falling out of favour this season.
Victor Osimhen's agent dismisses 'strange' Man Utd transfer rumours
Talk of Victor Osimhen going to Manchester United is nothing more than "strange rumours," says his agent.
Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to select Chris Smalling
Jose Mourinho says he would do anything to have Chris Smalling in his team if he was Gareth Southgate.
Graham Potter press conference: Zakaria future; Kepa vs Mendy; Brentford team news
Graham Potter spoke to the media ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino holding out for Tottenham reunion amid Aston Villa links
Mauricio Pochettino is currently not hugely interested at the prospect of replacing Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa should the job become available as he would rather his next role come at former club Tottenham, 90min understands.
90min
880
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0