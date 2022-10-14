Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
KEYC
Martin scores lone goal to earn No. 14 MSU its 10th win
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, the No. 14 Minnesota State soccer program defeated the University of Mary by a slim 1-0 final score to up its record 10-1-4 on the season. Despite finishing with 20 shots, the Mavericks lone goal came in the 38th minute with a shot to the bottom corner from senior forward Tia Martin.
Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven
There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
KEYC
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
KEYC
2022 Gubernatorial Debate: Walz v. Jensen
Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!. William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. Garrett Steinberg: Mankato’s own ‘piano man’...
KEYC
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
KEYC
The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie Resch, Regional Manager of Halloween Express, to see what’s trending this year. Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively...
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
KEYC
Enbridge Energy to pay $11 million following investigation
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
Monday morning those at Mankato Public Safety added a new tool to their belts, the body worn camera. Only uniformed officers on patrol division will always have them on. South Central College hosts mental health awareness event. Updated: 8 hours ago. The aim of the event is to share all...
KEYC
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church fall festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato community saw the return of a fall tradition from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Since the 1980s, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Mankato has hosted a fall festival each year as both a fundraiser and as a way to enjoy the fall season as a community.
KEYC
MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville
Investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction. U.S. Vice President Harris will be in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take part in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10-18-2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. KEYC...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
boreal.org
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
KEYC
Paul Barta eyes Blue Earth County Sheriff seat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With more than 20 years in law enforcement, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta is looking at becoming the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. “I had two jobs before one being a dad and a husband and one is being the captain of...
KEYC
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will host its final session of “Brewing Ideas,” this week. It’s the second of two public engagement events this fall. “Brewing Ideas” aims to gain outsider input on opportunities for the town. “It’s important to make...
KEYC
Mankato Clinic adding another floor to Wickersham building; expanding women’s health, pregnancy services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is adding another floor to its Wickersham location. Officials say it will allow the clinic to expand services for women. The southeast corner of Wickersham currently offers pediatric care, and with the new addition, it’ll join forces with women’s health and pregnancy services.
KEYC
South Central College hosts mental health awareness event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosted a Mental health awareness event for their students, faculty, and staff. Students along with SCC counselors and social workers organized the hour-long event. The aim of the event is to share all the mental health resources that are available in the community...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
