Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO