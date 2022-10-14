Read full article on original website
Baltimore ranks 7th for rattiest cities in America, according to Orkin
A new report by Orkin is exposing the rattiest cities in the U.S., and unfortunately Baltimore has made the list. The city took the seventh spot this year.
foxbaltimore.com
Attention car owners! Thieves are targeting Hyundai's and Kia's in country-wide trend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Howard County Police Department is warning drivers of a new crime trend, highly emphasized by social media, teenagers stealing cars with just a USB. According to police, in recent months, Howard County has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The progression is apart of a national trend occurring across the United States.
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
SECU pays grocery bills for 100 surprised shoppers at Redner's Markets
Last Thursday, 100 random shoppers at local Redner’s Markets were surprised to find out their grocery bills were being paid for.
baltimorebrew.com
A film on Baltimore squeegee workers that’s free from the usual “abhorrent conversation”
Screening tomorrow at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, “By Any Means Necessary” lets the people who work the intersections explain what they do and why. Over the many years of controversy about the people who squeegee cars for money at Baltimore intersections, there’s often a glaring flaw:
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
foxbaltimore.com
Big Cold Snap Heading Our Way This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the coldest air of the year moving in this week. We may see a few showers Monday afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. High temps will be close to average this afternoon. Numbers will drop considerably Tuesday and Wednesday...
WBAL Radio
Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center
A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
baltimorebrew.com
Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”
Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
Shop Small with Stevie: Ruth's Closet
The boutique features women's clothing and accessories between 10 and 20 dollars and even some high-end items worth a few hundred.
fox5dc.com
DC, Baltimore among cities impacted most by inflation
WASHINGTON - A new study by WalletHub says the D.C. and. regions are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation. The D.C./Arlington/Alexandria region is ranked 21 nationwide while the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson region is fifth. FOX 5 spoke to financial expert Dan Varroney, President & CEO of Potomac Core Consulting, who...
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Nottingham MD
Gas prices reverse, led by notable declines in West, Great Lakes
NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the first time in four weeks, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Nottingham MD
Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday
BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!
‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore
Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell” before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Wbaltv.com
Hollywood Casino Perryville opens Barstool Sports restaurant
PERRYVILLE, Md. — There's a new place sports fans can go to watch games and make a few bets. Over the weekend, Hollywood Casino Perryville opened its Barstool Sports restaurant, which is partnered with Barstool Sportsbook. The two are separate so that children can be in the restaurant. Fans...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
