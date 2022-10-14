ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Attention car owners! Thieves are targeting Hyundai's and Kia's in country-wide trend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Howard County Police Department is warning drivers of a new crime trend, highly emphasized by social media, teenagers stealing cars with just a USB. According to police, in recent months, Howard County has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The progression is apart of a national trend occurring across the United States.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big Cold Snap Heading Our Way This Week In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the coldest air of the year moving in this week. We may see a few showers Monday afternoon as a strong cold front moves in from the west. High temps will be close to average this afternoon. Numbers will drop considerably Tuesday and Wednesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”

Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC, Baltimore among cities impacted most by inflation

WASHINGTON - A new study by WalletHub says the D.C. and. regions are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation. The D.C./Arlington/Alexandria region is ranked 21 nationwide while the Baltimore/Columbia/Towson region is fifth. FOX 5 spoke to financial expert Dan Varroney, President & CEO of Potomac Core Consulting, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Gas prices reverse, led by notable declines in West, Great Lakes

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the first time in four weeks, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland permanently preserves 390 acres of working farmland in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on October 12, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday

BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hollywood Casino Perryville opens Barstool Sports restaurant

PERRYVILLE, Md. — There's a new place sports fans can go to watch games and make a few bets. Over the weekend, Hollywood Casino Perryville opened its Barstool Sports restaurant, which is partnered with Barstool Sportsbook. The two are separate so that children can be in the restaurant. Fans...
PERRYVILLE, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE

