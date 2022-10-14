Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Kaia Gerber Wore a Sheer Alaïa Look Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the seconed annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party
Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Victoria Beckham channels Cinderella with the perfect pair of glitter boots
There is no doubt Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon. The talented designer is always showing off her incredible sense of style, even when walking down the streets of New York City, taking this as the perfect opportunity to have fun with the latest trends. ...
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Popculture
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
How Don't Worry Darling Pulled Off Harry Styles' Shocking Transformation
This story contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling. For its first half of, Don’t Worry Darling offers a reminder why midcentury styling thrives as a go-to fantasy that equally suits the Rat Pack, JFK, or Harry Styles. Seeing the singer as Jack Chambers, a mysterious company man and doting husband, sporting perfectly coiffed hair in the manicured Victory Project setting isn’t a stretch for a global superstar whose penchant for retro sartorial flourishes was a Venice Film Festival talking point (well, one of many talking points).
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
The Search for the New James Bond Is Officially Underway, and It's Gonna Be a Long One
Speculation about who will take over the James Bond role has reached the fever pitch it always does when there is a passing of the license to kill, even if the current decision is still way out on the horizon. With Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die firmly in the rearview, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been speaking about what the future of their family business might look like.
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Complex
What is Fabrican? Meet The Inventor Behind Bella Hadid’s Sprayed-on Dress
In a fashion scene where most brands constantly refer to the past, it’s nice to see what the future of clothing looks like. Coperni, the Parisian ready-to-wear brand founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, has always focused on tailored minimalism since it launched in 2013. Yet it also strives to take an innovative approach to design that connects its collections with the current fashion moment and pay homage to the past.
How Did Gremlins Invade Fashion?
Fashion is for freaks—this much we know to be true. Scary monsters and nice sprites of all stripes have found their place in the industry, literally and figuratively speaking. So, last week when Gucci’s Alessandro Michele sent dozens of twins down the runway, some of them festooned with Gizmo the Mogwai dolls wearing little leather harnesses? That’s just another day in Milan, baby.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
Emma Stone Shines in Sheer Pearl Minidress, Lace Tights and Satin Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Emma Stone brought a dash of regal-inspired elegance to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Stone wore a head-to-toe ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the Oscar-winning star’s outfit featured a sheer pale blue silhouette with curved black straps, covered in miniature pearls. Giving the dress a princess-worthy edge was a cutout back leather waistline, as well as lace paneling and ruffled trim. Black floral lace tights and layered diamond huggie earrings added a rebellious, sultry finish to Stone’s ensemble. When it came to footwear,...
