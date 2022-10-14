Read full article on original website
Song Kang and 4 Popular K-Drama Actors Enlisting in the Military in 2022
As BTS announces they will move forward with military enlistment, many other K-drama actors are scheduled to enlist. Actors like Park JinYoung are closing in on 30 years old, the maximum age requirement.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Cuomo, Ye discuss star’s antisemitic remarks: Full interview
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down on his recent controversial comments during a Monday appearance on “CUOMO."
How Justin Bieber Felt About Wife Hailey & Ex Selena Gomez Getting Along Like Pals At Gala (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!
