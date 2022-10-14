Read full article on original website
The best iPhone power bank in 2022
Keep your iPhone topped up when you're away from home, with the best iPhone power bank available today
Cult of Mac
Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Station gets much more affordable
The Kensington StudioDock turns an iPad into a iMac with a wide range of ports and wireless chargers. It’s a powerful accessory that launched in 2021 at a very high price. Kensington has now cut the price almost in half, making the stand affordable to many more customers. The...
Cult of Mac
Buy a stylish VogDUO leather wireless magnetic charger, get a free power bank
CNET
iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Comparing Price, Size, Battery and More Specs
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's entire iPhone 14 line -- including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- are now available to purchase. And with a wide price range starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for the iPhone 14 going all the way up to $1,099 for the Pro Max, you may want to be able to see what the differences are between all the models.
Apple announces new-look iPad and upgraded iPad Pro
Apple has unveiled a redesigned version of the iPad alongside an update to its top-of-the-range iPad Pro line-up in its latest round of new gadget announcements.The tech giant’s new entry-level iPad model has seen the home button removed, the front-facing camera moved to the longer side of the device and the lightning port changed to the more widely used USB-C connection.It is joined in the line-up by an upgraded version of the iPad Pro, which includes Apple’s high-powered, own-made M2 chip for faster performance.The new iPad will go on sale on October 26, the company confirmed, starting at £499.The iPad...
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
iPhone 14 Plus sales are low – here's three things Apple needs to do to revive them
The Plus joins the iPhone 14 in performing worse than expected, while iPhone 14 Pro sales soar
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Digital Trends
It’s official: Apple is required to make a USB-C iPhone by 2024
The European Parliament today approved a regulation that would mandate a common charger for all electronics sold in the bloc in a bid to reduce e-waste. These include smartphones and tablets. While most smartphones and tablets currently sold in the EU do use USB-C, one particular holdout has been Apple. With this new rule, the next iPhone (or the one after that) will have to ditch Lightning for USB-C, bringing it in line with the iPad Pro and Macbook lines.
9to5Mac
Gurman: M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days, new Macs coming later this year
Apple already introduced its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch last month. However, the company has also been rumored to be working on some other new products. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will be announced in the coming days. However, new Macs won’t be available until later this year.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel Watch: Google confirms no Qi wireless or reverse wireless charging support for new smartwatch
The Pixel Watch has now reached reviewers and consumers after months of teasing. However, it turns out that there are a few nuances that Google was not forthcoming about, such as the device's inability to support automatic workout tracking. Similarly, Google subsequently confirmed that the Pixel Watch will receive fewer major OS updates than the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. In fact, software support for the Pixel Watch will cease in the same year as the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
9to5Mac
Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase [Updated: Metal and leather, wallets, more]
Our annual collection of the best iPhone 14 cases has arrived and has now been updated with new options, designs, and brands. You’ll find all of the best iPhone 14 cases out there from wallet covers and eco-friendly treatments to protective sheaths, branding-free clear options, creative designs, handcrafted wood, and more. Apple’s official silicone, leather, and clear MagSafe iPhone 14 cases are live alongside the new collections from our favorite brands, and you’ll find everything organized for you down below alongside some hands-on reviews (be sure to check back regularly as more models launch). Head below for a closer look at the best iPhone 14 cases, including base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max options, now available for purchase.
NBC Miami
Apple Reportedly Set to Launch New IPad Pro Tablets in Coming Days
Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro tablets with its M2 chip in the next few days, Bloomberg reports. The company typically unveils new products and software ahead of its earnings report, which it's scheduled to release on Oct. 27. The iPad's M2 chip upgrade will offer a speed...
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
Apple shares mini event video introducing new M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10
Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro and the 10th generation entry-level iPad. While the company did not hold a special press event, it did share a mini event video to introduce and show details of the new products announced today. The nine-minute video is presented by Apple...
Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro with the M2 chip is now available for pre-order
Apple made headlines today with the announcement of its latest iPad Pro, powered by the same M2 processor found in the redesigned MacBook Air from earlier this year. The tablet still comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and it’s sticking with a familiar design. Yet, despite the similarities, there’s plenty to talk about.
9to5Mac
Apple announces new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support
Following a teaser from Tim Cook’s Twitter account earlier this morning, Apple on Tuesday announced a new generation of the Apple TV 4K. The new model comes with the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, a new Siri Remote with USB-C, and more. What changes with the new Apple TV...
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
Engadget
Apple announces an M2-powered iPad Pro with WiFi 6E
Apple has unveiled its latest iPad Pro, which is powered by the company's M2 silicon chipset. The tablet will offer faster connectivity thanks to WiFi 6E support and it has a new "hover" experience for Apple Pencil. The M2 offers up to 15 percent faster performance than M1, according to...
Cult of Mac
Apple prepping iPad cradle that’s also a HomePod
Apple is reportedly planning an iPad cradle with a built-in speaker. It will function as a HomePod smart speaker, and when a tablet is placed in it will become a smart home hub with a touchscreen. The company also allegedly continues work on a single device that will perform the...
