Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Zinc enhances albumin's protective role against Parkinson's disease
Revealing zinc's interaction with a critical transport protein underscores the need to study biological pathways under physiologically relevant conditions. Heavy metals in the body have long been thought to induce the aggregation of disease-linked proteins, but a KAUST study shows this is not always the case. It turns out that...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
MedicalXpress
Alterations to gut mucus may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is the most common type of inflammatory bowel disease, characterized by chronic ulcers and inflammation in the colon and rectum. Symptoms can be lifelong and range from mild to life-threatening. There is no known cure for the disease. Researchers suspect that a malfunctioning immune system, where immune cells...
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains. This may explain several behavioral differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
MedicalXpress
Individualized fingerprints from sleep brainwaves provide a powerful new tool for understanding disease
A team led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in close collaboration with investigators at Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has developed a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease, providing an enhanced way of characterizing the activity of the brain during sleep.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a new protein that may contribute to Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease (AD) currently has no cure and is predicted to affect over 100 million people worldwide by 2050. Ongoing research is focused on two key neurotoxic proteins: amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau. While these proteins have been shown to be associated with AD, for some people with the disease, the levels of Aβ and tau do not consistently explain or correlate with the severity of cognitive decline.
MedicalXpress
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
MedicalXpress
Online symptom checkers often not accurate for ID'ing skin rashes
Online symptom checkers are often inaccurate in identifying skin rashes, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Nicholas A. Berry, from the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and colleagues entered clinical data from 15 rash vignettes into eight online symptom checkers that were capable of diagnosis (not just triage), allow user input of skin rash data, and handle pediatric and adult ages.
MedicalXpress
Stopping the spread: Targeting tumor metastasis
The process of metastasis is when cancer cells gain motility and spread to other sites of the body. Because this is one of the main causes of cancer-related deaths, researchers have aimed to develop therapeutic strategies that can block metastasis. In a recent article published in Cell Reports, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) describe how a cell signaling molecule called transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) can help oral cancer cells acquire such dangerous motility.
MedicalXpress
Study of claims data compares apixaban vs rivaroxaban for patients with atrial fibrillation and valvular heart disease
A large, population-based study of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD) found that use of apixaban was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism and a lower rate of intracranial or gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding compared with rivaroxaban. The authors say clinicians should consider these findings when selecting anticoagulants in this patient population. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
New cancer drug candidate targets immune system 'brakes'
The human immune system has a powerful ability to ward off invaders, from viruses and bacteria to cancer cells. But it also has a series of checks and balances, molecular brakes to prevent unnecessary immune responses. In people with cancer, those brakes can keep the immune system from unleashing its full potential against tumor cells.
MedicalXpress
Pregnancy could curb desire to smoke before it is suspected or recognized
Pregnant smokers reduced their smoking by an average of one cigarette per day before becoming aware they were pregnant, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study of more than 400 pregnant people. Then, in the month after learning of their pregnancy, participants reduced smoking by another four cigarettes per day. "Our...
MedicalXpress
Strict parenting may hard-wire depression risk into a child's DNA
Strict parenting can alter the way the body reads the DNA of children. These changes can effectively become "hard-wired" to the DNA of those children who perceive their parents as harsh, increasing their biological risk for depression in adolescence and later life. Presenting the work at the ECNP Congress in...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure medication effective at any time of day: Large clinical trial overturns previous research
Medication that lowers blood pressure is equally effective if taken in the morning or evening, a large clinical trial has found. This overturns previous research that suggested blood pressure-lowering medication may be more effective if taken in the evening. Blood pressure-lowering medications are among the most widely prescribed in the...
MedicalXpress
New insights into lithium's effectiveness for bipolar disorder
Bipolar disorder, a neuropsychiatric condition that includes manic and depressive episodes, affects about 1% of the population and is strongly influenced by genetics. About half of patients respond very well to lithium salts as a therapy, and treatment responsiveness also depends on genetics. Researchers still have little idea of how lithium works to stabilize mood, but, similar to other anti-depressants, it stimulates proliferation of adult neural progenitor cells (NPC), perhaps leading to the birth of new neurons. Now, a new study identifies a specific gene that seems to regulate NPC proliferation in response to lithium.
Comments / 0