23-Year-Old Jesse Daniel Baldenegro Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Taylor (Taylor, TX)

According to the Taylor Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Taylor on Thursday.

The crash happened near the 2000 block of West Second Street at around 12:23 a.m.

The officials stated that a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in the overnight collision.

According to the Police, the driver of the truck was exiting the parking lot of a hotel when it struck the motorcycle.

23-year-old Jesse Daniel Baldenegro was identified as the driver of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

According to police, 27-year-old Guillermo Hernandez-Huerta was identified as the driver of the truck.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

October 14, 2022.

Source: KXAN.

