WCVB
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
thetrek.co
Days 161-167 Vermont Part 2: The Vermommyca Vortex and Beyond
The day after our musical escapade, we slept in. There was no way we were going to do the 17 miles over Killington and down to a Vermontica approved road that day. We went back and forth all morning about what we wanted to do. Finally, we landed on a late afternoon start, an attempt to hike up Killington for sunset/sunrise, and meeting Banana Bread at the Inn at Long Trail the next day. We called the Inn and they said we could camp in the parking lot across the street, no problem.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
vermontbiz.com
Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Mad River Maple debuts across the Northeast for the first time
With fall in full swing, a classic seasonal favorite hits the Northeast. VermontBiz Lawson’s Finest Liquids is making its classic maple ale, Mad River Maple(link is external), available to fans across the Northeast. Beginning this week, the Vermont favorite will be available to craft-beer lovers throughout the brewery’s entire nine state distribution area of VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI.
WMUR.com
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
4 hospitalized after crash in Mount Holly, Vermont
Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on Vermont Route 103, near Sawyer Hill Road, in the Town of Mount Holly.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was thigh above the highway, sitting perfectly centered...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
Young Writers Project: To be a Vermonter
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is ‘To Be a Vermonter' by Elise Cournoyer, 13, of Richmond, who also took the photo. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: To be a Vermonter.
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WCAX
Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s next for the former Koffee Kup bakery? The Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed its doors in April 2021, laying off an estimated 247 employees in the Green Mountain State. A lawsuit filed by those who lost their jobs is still ongoing. The suit was first...
