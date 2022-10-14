Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers Bold Predictions & Picks

Can the Denver Broncos bounce back from an embarrassing loss?

The Denver Broncos are hoping to get back on the proverbial horse this week with a road tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers is next up on the schedule. This one will go down, once again, on the primetime stage of Monday Night Football .

This will be Denver's fourth primetime game in six weeks to open the season. The Broncos are currently 1-2 on primetime.

What version of the Broncos will show up on Monday night? Let's go around the table on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 6.

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 1-4 : If the Broncos come out as flat, as undisciplined, and, frankly, as unready as they did in their last divisional game, then this will be close at all. It'll be a terrible indictment of Nathaniel Hackett and his coaching. This team is still working out the kinks with Russell Wilson. There is a lot at stake, even more so than in the typical divisional games. The Broncos desperately need a spark, but it's imperative that they show more improvements in the consistency of execution. The Chargers are a team there for the taking but, ultimately, figure to have too much, even for the Broncos.

Pick : Chargers 20, Broncos 11

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 2-3 : It's really now or never for the Broncos. Some tweaks made during the extended break coincide with Wilson's throwing shoulder getting a bit better. That being said, Patrick Surtain II makes all the difference as his late house call secures a 10-point win.

Pick : Broncos 31, Chargers 21

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 2-3 : The timing of the Broncos getting a long break could not have come at a better time. One would hope the entire team would take some time to evaluate everything that has happened up to this point in the season. I expect to see the Broncos' offense get a bit more rhythm back, especially with Quinn Meinerz returning to the starting lineup. The Broncos establish a strong run game in this one and keep the Chargers flat-footed on defense. Defensively, the Broncos are getting back the heart of the unit in Justin Simmons, so I expect them to play some inspired football leading to a big divisional win.

Pick : Broncos 24, Chargers 16

Mike Evans ( @MHHEvans ) 2-3 : Monday night's contest is the perfect time for Wilson and the offense to rebound after last week's disastrous performance at Empower Field. Look for the Broncos' offense to take a positive step forward in red zone efficiency. However, it won’t be enough to beat the Chargers playing at home.

Pick : Chargers 27, Broncos 20

Brennan Grose ( @BrennanGrose1 ) 2-3 : After three consecutive embarrassing primetime matchups to start the season, the Broncos will finally show some fight and put points on the board, but it won’t be enough to win in Los Angeles.

Pick : Chargers 27, Broncos 24

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 3-2 : Injuries, offensive woes, and mental errors have plagued the Broncos, leading to a 2-3 record. However, even when they're down, they seem to have the Chargers' number. With extra time to get right this week and playing against a defense that isn’t great, the Broncos could finally get something going.

Pick : Broncos 27, Chargers 23

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 2-3 : This is it for the Broncos. A third-straight loss, the season jumps the rails, and nothing Hackett and Wilson can do will prevent the outside noise from distracting the team and laying the Broncos low. The question is, what does a 10-day break do for Wilson? I'm erring on the side of the break being uber-beneficial. Wilson has never been so roundly criticized and lampooned as he has since that last Thursday night loss. He punches back by way of a signature Wilson performance against a team the Broncos know well. But Justin Herbert won't go down without a fight. Brandon McManus' last-second field goal puts Denver over the top.

Pick : Broncos 23, Chargers 20

Zack Kelberman ( @KelbermanNFL ) 2-3 : Tried as I might, it's hard to maintain positivity and confidence in the 2022 Broncos — until they give me a reason to do so. Perhaps Russ and Co. will split with the Chargers this season, but I envision another primetime strugglefest for a dinged-up QB and injury-ravaged roster. Who knows, maybe this will act as a reverse jinx for a club in desperate need of a victory.

Pick : Chargers 22, Broncos 20

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 3-2 : The Broncos get a matchup on Monday night versus a team that is arguably as injured as they are through the first five weeks. While the Broncos' defense has been outstanding through most of their first matchups, the offense is anemic as one of the worst units in football on third down and in the red zone. Sadly, this feels like another loss as Wilson, Hackett, and the Broncos' O-line continue to struggle to the extent that they have so far in 2022.

Pick : Chargers 20, Broncos 13

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 2-3 : The Broncos have a very good defense, but the offense has a lot of work to do to get better, particularly in the red zone. The Chargers are dealing with injuries but seem to be weathering the storm. While the Denver defense may be able to contain the Chargers' offense, without help from Wilson, a win will be hard to come by. I had this game as a Broncos loss when I did preseason projections, and nothing is making me change my mind here.

Pick : Chargers 20, Broncos 13

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 2-3 : The mini-bye week for Denver couldn't have come at a better time. Wilson begins to harness the offensive reins of his new team and even scrambles for rushing yards to keep the Bolts' defense honest. It’s not pretty, but the Broncos' defense carries Denver to its first win over a divisional opponent to get them back to .500.

Pick : Broncos 20, Chargers 17

Lance Sanderson ( @SandersonMHH ) 1-4 : As bad as the Broncos' offense has been this year, the Chargers' defense has been even worse. L.A. is allowing 27.2 points per game defensively, so something has to give in this game. Either Denver figures it out against a bad defense with an extended layoff, or it continues to be the get-right game for their opponents. Hopefully, it's the former and not the latter.

Pick : Broncos 24, Chargers 23

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 2-3 : Even with a mini bye week, it is hard to imagine the Broncos fixing their issues on offense. Denver's defense is facing its toughest matchup of the season in Herbert. The Broncos' defense does enough and gets a few takeaways to give the offense a few extra chances to score a couple of touchdowns.

Pick : Broncos 23, Chargers 17

Dylan Von Arx ( @arx_d ) 1-4 : While Denver's defense has been pulling its weight, the injuries are piling up, and if the offense continues to be inept, this team will fall to another division rival. Denver's run game should be able to carry them to another, likely ugly, win but not by much.

Pick : Broncos 17, Chargers 13

