If you’ve been feeling a bit ho-hum about your in-state travel options, we have good news: a bevy of brand-new (and upcoming) hotels, opening for business in San Francisco, San Diego and several points in between. While size, vibe and location vary — from the desert to the coast, from the historic to the cutting-edge — they all share a heavy emphasis on luxury (including one wellness-focused option developed by a tech mogul.) Consider your next several weekend trips booked solid.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO