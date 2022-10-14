Read full article on original website
Related
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed
Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County
Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Really Quit Deal or No Deal
Watch: Does Howie Mandel Remember Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal"?. Meghan Markle is glad her briefcase days are behind her. During the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she discussed the "bimbo" stereotype with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her stint as a case model on Deal or No Deal.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Instagram looking to add ‘nostalgic feature from Myspace’ that would totally change your profile
INSTAGRAM is rolling out a new feature that every millennial who had a Myspace account will be very familiar with, according to a mobile developer and "reverse engineer." You will now be able to add a song to your Instagram profile, Alessandro Paluzzi claimed this week. Users will reportedly be...
Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility
Watch: Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed. Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility. The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations About Their Split
Watch: Jason Sudeikis Hit "Rock Bottom" After Split From Olivia Wilde. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting on a united front against allegations made by their children's former nanny. The exes—who are parents to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4—spoke out on Oct. 17 after the Daily Mail...
Cuomo, Ye discuss star’s antisemitic remarks: Full interview
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down on his recent controversial comments during a Monday appearance on “CUOMO."
How Justin Bieber Felt About Wife Hailey & Ex Selena Gomez Getting Along Like Pals At Gala (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!
Selma Blair Thanks Dancing With the Stars for Giving Her a "Sense of Self" After Shocking Exit
Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. Selma Blair is taking a bow following her exit from the ballroom. Following the shocking news that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars season 31, the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, took a moment to look back on her emotional journey.
These Luxury Bags Had the Best Resale Value in 2022
When it comes to the ideals of investing, we often associate investing with choosing necessity over luxury. For first-time investors, finding the funds to invest often means sacrificing some luxury spending in order to invest in your quality of life some time in the future. The idea of growing your money doesn't often gel with the idea of spending it. But there are certain hobby and luxury items that have, through various circumstances, become investment items.
Emma Corrin Makes Major Waves With Goldfish Bag Dress at My Policeman Premiere
Watch: "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges. That's one way to make a splash on the red carpet. During the BFI London Film Festival, all eyes were on Emma Corrin who arrived at the premiere of their new film My Policeman wearing campy creation designed to look like a plastic bag containing a goldfish.
Jared Leto Launches Beauty Brand After Years of People Asking for His Skincare Secrets
Watch: Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More. Jared Leto is entering the House of Beauty. The 50-year-old is credited with unlocking the secret to eternal youth, as his wrinkle-free skin has remained an unsolved mystery for years. But the House of Gucci star is ready to finally share his secrets with the launch of his new beauty brand.
Real Housewives of New York City Newbie Sai De Silva Teases "New and Refreshing" Season 14
Watch: Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast. Bravo has a new lineup of NYC Housewives. Two days after the rebooted season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was officially announced at BravoCon 2022, newcomer Sai De Silva gave a tease about what fans will see from her and her co-stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.
Taylor Swift Just Made Swifties' Wildest Dreams Come True With U.K. Shows Announcement
Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab. Fans of Taylor Swift will want to make sure their calendars have a blank space, because she just announced some upcoming U.K. shows. The news was revealed on her official U.K. website, which shared that those who pre-order her upcoming album Midnights—which drops Oct. 21—will receive a pre-sale code access "for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates."
Olivia Wilde Says She Feels "Motivated to Keep Fighting Through the Hellfire" After Facing Misogyny
Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. Olivia Wilde was born to withstand the heat. This year, the Don't Worry Darling director served as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood nominees. During the Oct. 17 celebration in Los Angeles honoring the group of women—which also included Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Sydney Sweeney, among others—Olivia opened up about the reason she's determined to forge ahead in her career, despite the outside noise surrounding it.
E! News
218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0