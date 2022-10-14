ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first

ORLANDO, Fla. - Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete. In an...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke

Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

