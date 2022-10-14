Read full article on original website
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Central Florida Jamaican community, Orlando Health hosts free health fair
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida partnered with Orlando Health to encourage healthier lifestyles this weekend. The organization hosted the free Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday. JAAOCF connected people with resources and raised awareness about preventive medicine at the Silver Star Christian Church. Mental...
fox35orlando.com
Her angel: Neighbor helps buy scooter for Florida mom left partially paralyzed after stroke
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke. Paola Buendia's life was turned upside down several months ago after she suffered a stroke. "Everything was normal. I was the most active person you can imagine," she said. Five months ago, she suffered a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body.
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
fox35orlando.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first
ORLANDO, Fla. - Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete. In an...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
fox35orlando.com
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke
Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death, then himself, after argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. During a news conference on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police department hopes social media will help reunite lost ashes with someone's family
A Florida police department is hoping to reunite someone's ashes with their family, but have no idea who the remains belong to – and hopes social media will help find the rightful owners. The Tavares, Florida Police Department said in a Facebook post that a wooden memorial box was...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
fox35orlando.com
'Person of interest' in deaths, dismemberment of 4 Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
OKMULGEE, Okla. - A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four friends in Oklahoma was arrested Tuesday in Florida, authorities said. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: What to know about Winter Park woman facing murder charge after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die in 2020 during an alleged game of hide-and-seek, is set to appear before an Orange County judge next week for a pretrial hearing. On Feb. 25, 2020,...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
