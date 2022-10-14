Ryan Day shares first thoughts on Iowa defense

Adam Ruff | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Everyone is well aware by now of the struggles the Iowa offense has. However, it’s their defense they pride themselves in and that currently has them sitting at 3-3. That’s exactly why Ryan Day is taking notes before the Hawkeyes get to Columbus next weekend.

Day broke down Iowa’s stout defense during Thursday’s episode of ‘The Ryan Day Show‘. He said the stability of having Phil Parker as DC at Iowa has helped them be ready for anything they’re going to face.

“It’s consistency. Their defensive coordinator has been there for a long time and really does a great job. Really knows how teams are attacking them. Their guys are well trained, they know how teams want to attack their defense, they know what the problems are, and they just do a great job of training their guys. They know where the issues are and they know what their weaknesses are. And they just play week in and week out the same way,” said Day. “There’s such Rolodex over the years of how they’ve been attacked. They’ve seen it all, are very well coached, and (have) very good, disciplined players.”

Parker has been in Iowa City for 13 seasons and has been Kirk Ferentz’s DC for 11 seasons. That kind of consistency has been invaluable for the program. While their offense sits outside the nation’s Top-125, their defense is third in the nation by allowing just 9.8 points per game.

There may be few more lopsided offensive games this season than Ohio State versus Iowa. However, this will be the best defense the Buckeyes have faced by far this year. Iowa isn’t even close to having the offensive firepower to keep up with Ryan Day’s team but, if they can bother the Buckeye offense, they may have an outside shot in Ohio Stadium next Saturday.