Hawkins County, TN

HCSO: Large quantity of meth seized during traffic stop for non-functioning tag light

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s office reportedly seized a large quantity of meth early Wednesday morning as a result of a traffic stop for a non-functioning tag light.

Deputy Brayden Hammonds reported that he conducted the traffic stop Wednesday at 1:25 a.m. in Mount Carmel on Highway 11-W near the Independence Avenue intersection, where he met driver Marty Thomas McNight, 42, of Kingsport and two female passengers.

McKnight initially identified himself as Mark McKnight, but Hammonds was unable to find anyone with that name and birthdate on record.

Hammonds reported that one of the women claimed ownership of the vehicle and gave him permission to search.

Under the driver’s seat Hammonds reportedly located three bags containing a white crystal substance believed to be meth and weighing 29.4 grams, 28.8 grams, and 29.4 grams. Hammonds also reportedly found a recovery clinic card in McNight’s wallet identifying him as Marty McKnight.

McKnight was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving in possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law violation. He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment,

The two passengers, Susan Taylor and Brittney Gaeta were also allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

POSSUMPOUNDER
4d ago

So it was one of the girls vehicle and since he was driving and they found it under his seat then he gets in trouble and charged with possession of schedule 1 or 2 among other charges… makes no damn sense to me if it’s not his vehicle they should charge the owner of the vehicle who was in there with him and charge the other 2 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia if they had any paraphernalia on them… so both the girls say it was his drugs and he gets all the blame cause he was driving and they get 30 days mandatory for misdemeanor possession and he gets 10-15 years for possession of more than 50g with intent to sell and distribute among other things and maybe the cop misunderstood him when he said Marty instead of Mark McKnight doesn’t make a whole lot of damn sense to me I mean I understand you shouldn’t be in the situation in the first place but why shouldn’t the owner who was in the vehicle be the one charged with everything that’s in her car???

Rogersville, TN
