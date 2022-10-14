HCSO: Large quantity of meth seized during traffic stop for non-functioning tag light

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s office reportedly seized a large quantity of meth early Wednesday morning as a result of a traffic stop for a non-functioning tag light.

Deputy Brayden Hammonds reported that he conducted the traffic stop Wednesday at 1:25 a.m. in Mount Carmel on Highway 11-W near the Independence Avenue intersection, where he met driver Marty Thomas McNight, 42, of Kingsport and two female passengers.

McKnight initially identified himself as Mark McKnight, but Hammonds was unable to find anyone with that name and birthdate on record.

Hammonds reported that one of the women claimed ownership of the vehicle and gave him permission to search.

Under the driver’s seat Hammonds reportedly located three bags containing a white crystal substance believed to be meth and weighing 29.4 grams, 28.8 grams, and 29.4 grams. Hammonds also reportedly found a recovery clinic card in McNight’s wallet identifying him as Marty McKnight.

McKnight was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving in possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law violation. He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment,

The two passengers, Susan Taylor and Brittney Gaeta were also allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.