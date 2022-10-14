Rob Dillingham won't be at Big Blue Madness, but he will be on TV tonight

Photo via Dan Fritz

Kentucky point guard commit Robert Dillingham will notably miss Friday night’s Big Blue Madness event, but for good reason — he’s playing in an elite basketball tournament over in Las Vegas. More importantly, you’ll be able to watch him play not long after you get back from enjoying your time at Rupp Arena.

At 10:45 p.m. EST tonight on ESPN+, Dillingham and Donda Academy (CA) will go up against Hoop Nation (CA) in the quarterfinals of the third annual Top Flight Invite, which features eight of the country’s top high school basketball programs. Win or loss, each team will play three times over the course of the weekend, with consolation games and semifinal action on Saturday (ESPN+) and showcase games and the championship on Sunday (ESPN2).

Dillingham will team up with fellow ’23 recruits, four-stars SG AJ Johnson and SF JJ Taylor, on Donda Academy.

Dillingham won’t be the only player to keep an eye on throughout this tournament, though.

Class of 2023 SG Tru Washington, the younger uncle of former Wildcat TyTy Washington, will suit up for AZ Compass Prep, which features a loaded roster that includes at least seven Power 5-level prospects. Washington is considered a four-star prospect by the On3 Consensus and is currently undecided, although Kentucky does not appear to be a factor in his recruitment.

CBC (CA) boasts a pair of big-name prospects, headlined by the son of LeBron James, four-star CG Bronny James from the class of 2023. He’ll be joined by ’24 four-star SG Isaiah Elohim, who announced an offer from Kentucky earlier in the summer. CBC is the late game, meaning they’ll tip off around 12:30 a.m. EST.

From the class of 2025, the top two consensus high school sophomores in the country, PF Cameron Boozer and SF Cooper Flagg, will also take the stage. Boozer will play for the Explorers (FL) with his first game coming against AZ Compass Prep at 7:15 p.m. EST. Flagg and the Florida Eagles will play in the second game against Air Nado (NV) at 9:00 p.m. EST. Flagg has received early interest from Kentucky.

All games will be on ESPN+.