FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo
“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More
Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
Colts owner Jim Irsay sees 'merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay finds "merit" in the NFL considering the removal of Dan Snyder as the Washington Commanders' owner following the league's toxic workplace investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
Tri-City Herald
Analyzing Alec Pierce’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts stayed in the win column in week six, as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Trailing by one point with under a minute left in the game, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 32-yard touchdown to give the Colts the victory. In...
Tri-City Herald
Could Giants Look to Move a Receiver Before Trade Deadline?
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have an abundance of wide receivers on paper, many of whom are relatively obscure names around the league, like Richie James, David Sills V, and Marcus Johnson, that have been getting the job done during the team’s 5-1 start. In contrast, more prominent names like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have struggled to stay healthy and be productive.
Tri-City Herald
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran WR Albert Wilson to Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to the active roster. The team announced the move on Tuesday following the Raiders loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing of Wilson signing to the Raiders 53-man roster.
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers-Panthers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
If you backed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6 as nine-point road favorites in your survivor pool, you are likely looking for other ways to invest in the NFL. Tampa Bay suffered a stunning defeat in its 20-18 loss to the Steelers. Tampa Bay will now aim to...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable. The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie romper room: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Seahawks defense(!) beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker running not only like Rashaad Penny, but like Chris Carson before him. Darrell Taylor awakening as a forceful pass rusher. The Seahawks finally pressuring the quarterback like they redesigned their defense to do. Tariq Woolen continuing his remarkable rookie season with another interception, and a fumble recovery.
