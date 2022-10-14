Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo
“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
DeSean Jackson to Sign With Ravens, per Report
DeSean Jackson’s visit to Baltimore appears to have been successful. The Ravens are signing Jackson to their active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Baltimore brought him in for a visit on Tuesday and decided to sign the veteran to their receiving core. Baltimore will be the sixth team...
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More
Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Tri-City Herald
Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
Tri-City Herald
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran WR Albert Wilson to Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to the active roster. The team announced the move on Tuesday following the Raiders loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing of Wilson signing to the Raiders 53-man roster.
Tri-City Herald
Could Giants Look to Move a Receiver Before Trade Deadline?
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have an abundance of wide receivers on paper, many of whom are relatively obscure names around the league, like Richie James, David Sills V, and Marcus Johnson, that have been getting the job done during the team’s 5-1 start. In contrast, more prominent names like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have struggled to stay healthy and be productive.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable. The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled...
Tri-City Herald
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
Should Commanders Trade CB William Jackson III?
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III's name has been the subject of trade rumors this week after a report revealed that he could be interested in a change of scenery. Jackson may want a trade, but it ultimately comes down to general manager Martin Mayhew's decision ... and it may...
Tri-City Herald
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation...
Tri-City Herald
Rookie romper room: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Seahawks defense(!) beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker running not only like Rashaad Penny, but like Chris Carson before him. Darrell Taylor awakening as a forceful pass rusher. The Seahawks finally pressuring the quarterback like they redesigned their defense to do. Tariq Woolen continuing his remarkable rookie season with another interception, and a fumble recovery.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
