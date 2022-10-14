ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dead at 72

By Justyn Melrose, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WGHP ) — Robbie Coltrane, an actor known best for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Coltrane was 72 years old.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed in a statement obtained by the BBC that the actor died in a Scotland hospital near Falkirk. Wright didn’t give a cause of death.

Coltrane was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and originally named Anthony Robert McMillan. He later changed his name to Robbie Coltrane in honor of John Coltrane, a famous jazz saxophonist. The actor attended the Glasgow Art School and the Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

According to IMDB, Coltrane has 114 acting credits dating back to 1979, when he played Jimmy on an episode of the series “Play for Today.”

He debuted as Hagrid in the 2001 film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” reprising the role in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 sequels. His most recent performance as Hagrid was in the 2019 pre-show “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” He also voiced the character in the 2015 Lego Dimensions game.

Angela Lansbury, of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and more, dies at 96

He was among the actors who returned for the 20th anniversary “Return to Hogwarts” special in 2022.

Coltrane said in the special:

“This has been like a family reunion, literally. You’ve got to remember, when they started, they were about 8. I think the oldest of them was 11. Now they’re big grownups with their own lives. [Rupert] Grint’s had a baby. Grint’s now a father. It’s just astonishing, the change, you know? And watching them grow up is kind of like watching your own kids grow up. … I was always astonished at how fearless they were because you’ve been to the Great Hall. I remember walking into the Great Hall, and I’d been doing this for 30 years and being like, ‘Dear Lord, whoa, better get this one right.’ But they were just kind of like, the way kids do. I do have enormous happy memories of this, actually. I think they all do.”

Describing him as a “unique talent,” Wright said Coltrane’s role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.”

