ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Police seeks public assistance locating at-risk missing teen

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The boy has been located.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing 12-year-old boy.

Noah Hrynezuk is believed to be in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria areas, but his current whereabouts are not known, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

The post Santa Maria Police seeks public assistance locating at-risk missing teen appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues mission to raise $6 Million by December

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Giving Back fundraiser proved such a hit. So organizers extended it to another day on Friday. In just 24 hours since the story aired on Newschannel 3 on Thursday, the organization raised more than $50,000. But that's not all that's happening at the foodbank. Managers The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues mission to raise $6 Million by December appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness.. They called the event Take Flight with CALM. The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma. During the free event and The post Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

District Attorney Dan Dow talks about domestic violence in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - October is recognized as domestic violence/intimate partner violence awareness month. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 to talk about the counties efforts to prosecute the perpetrators of domestic violence crime and help those affected by it. The crisis and information hotline is (805) The post District Attorney Dan Dow talks about domestic violence in SLO County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Guadalupe Union School District receives $159,000 grant to improve safety, security

The Guadalupe Union School District was one of 13 school districts across the state to receive a $159,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to improve school safety and security measures. The post Guadalupe Union School District receives $159,000 grant to improve safety, security appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GUADALUPE, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy