Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Healthy Klamath is bringing fitness legend, Todd Durkin, to Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS Ore- Healthy Klamath is pleased to be bringing Todd Durkin, a legend in the fitness community, to Klamath Falls on October 28th. He’ll give a motivational speech, lead a workout, and do a book signing at Klamath Union’s Pell Court. It’s an event that you won’t want to miss.
▶️ Christmas Valley readies for solar farm boom, may bring hundreds of workers
Lake County is building a reputation as the Oregon’s solar power capital. Major projects already approved and in the planning pipeline could bring big changes to the town of Christmas Valley as hundreds of workers flood the area to build those solar farms. That growth is welcomed by some...
Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended
At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
