Hutchins BBQ in McKinney embraces tradition, strives to improve

There are eight barbecue pits at Hutchins’s McKinney location. A goal is to add a room for two additional pits. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Tim Hutchins said he was 14 years old when he started working at his family’s restaurant, Hutchins BBQ. After high school graduation, Hutchins went from part-time to full-time employment, and he started working in the barbecue pits. He became assistant manager, and in 2002, he took over the business. Over the years, he said the menu has provided traditional barbecue offerings, such as beef, brisket, ribs and sausages, but he has found himself fine-tuning the process.
