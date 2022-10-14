Read full article on original website
KLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials. Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker. The man […]
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A local family is demanding answers, more than a month after a Price man was shot and killed by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop. The family of Timothy Michael Randall known to them as "Mike" said they're doing the best they can as they continue grieving.
AUTHORITIES: Vehicle hydroplanes, strikes tree in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County are responding to a crash after heavy rains moved through the area. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tree on US 259 N. near County Road 182. "Road conditions are deteriorating due...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
1 Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Panola County (Panola County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Panola County on Thursday. The crash happened on US 59, just south of Carthage at around 5 p.m.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month. Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
1 dead after Panola County wreck caused by alleged failure to yield right of way
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a wreck in Panola County on Thursday, officials said. According to a preliminary report from DPS, 44-year-old James B. Peloquin of De Berry was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on CR 305, around three miles south of Carthage around 4:55 p.m. At the same […]
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
