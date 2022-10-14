Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
Machine donation aids Penn College manufacturing students
Pennsylvania College of Technology manufacturing students will benefit from a Corporate Tomorrow Maker’s latest donation. TRAK Machine Tools, a subsidiary of Southwestern Industries Inc. and the market leader in computer-numerical-control technology for small-lot machining, is equipping the college with a TRAK TMC5 mill and a TRAK 1630RX lathe. Rich Leonard, chairman of Southwestern Industries, and his wife, Marion, purchased the machines before donating them to the college.
pct.edu
Penn College named PNGAS ‘Guard Friendly School’
Pennsylvania College of Technology has received “Guard Friendly School” designation from an organization devoted to the Pennsylvania National Guard. The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations – an advocacy group dedicated to the growth of the Pennsylvania National Guard and its service members, veterans and families – bestowed the honor during a recent ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap.
pct.edu
ELEVATE seeks to uplift women students through campus mentorship
A new organization at Pennsylvania College of Technology, which aims to inspire the next generation of women leaders and innovators, is looking to add to its network of mentors and mentees. Late summer saw the formation of ELEVATE: Empowering Women Through Mentorship, which allows students to build relationships with mentors...
pct.edu
Fall tennis season over for Penn College
While the fall tennis season came to a close last week for Pennsylvania College of Technology, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams recorded United East victories and cross-country runners looked strong in a race leading to the conference championships. FLASHBACK. Tennis. A 9-0 loss at Susquehanna University...
Pandemic breakfast club, parking lot tradition sticks for former State College educators
They can be found every Wednesday in the back parking lot of the Waffle Shop on North Atherton Street.
Williamsport High School's Career and Technical Education program: Preparing students for the future
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School District gave the public a look inside their halls Thursday evening to promote their in-house Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program and other campus facilities. Williamsport's CTE program is expansive, offering 14 different programs from which students can choose, all of which are located on the high school campus. This is unlike a number of other school districts where students are bussed off campus for similar programs. ...
pct.edu
‘Sealant Saturday’ featured in WNEP newscast
Announcement of Penn College’s Nov. 5 “Sealant Saturday” occasioned a recent visit from WNEP’s Chris Keating, whose news segment hit the airwaves late last week. The Newswatch 16 reporter interviewed Ninoshka M. Rivera, of Lebanon, and Erica N. Wenrich, of Enola – second-year dental hygiene students – and instructor Jill M. Hicks about the event, which provides a variety of free dental services to children ages 7 to 15.
Two teens work together to represent student body
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair of youth leaders are working together to represent their peers’ voices at school board meetings. It’s the first time in years, their high school has appointed students to this position and the two say their goal is to improve student life. Williamsport Area High School Seniors Sydney Crews […]
Hauntings at Bucknell University: Professor to explain campus tales
Lewisburg, Pa. — Don’t think you are the only one being haunted by past souls— one local campus is full of haunting stories. From hurled objects to discarded clothing by invisible guests, haunting rumors abound throughout Bucknell University's campus. One of Bucknell’s own, Associate Dean of Arts & Science Rich Robbins, has plenty of experience with the supernatural world, and he'll share them for free during a public Halloween presentation...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
Fallen hero honor ride in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This month, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, Ph.D., founder of the Saber Six Foundation, is on a 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride to honor the legacies of six paratroopers from his military unit (1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne), also known as Task Force SABER, who were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.
webbweekly.com
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Bubb, 50, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted fiancé of more than 20 years, Karen A. Buggy. Born April 30, 1972, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John...
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Roadwork projects scheduled this week in Lycoming, Tioga counties
Drivers in Lycoming and Tioga counties this week may experience delays at PennDOT works on roadwork projects. Starting toay, Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County, will be closed for a pipe replacement project. The closure will be between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours. ...
Campaign sign removed after complaint
WILKES-BARRE — A campaign sign for state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski fastened to a bike rack in front of the Luzerne County Democratic Part
therecord-online.com
Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
Local veterinary hospitals feel the effects of inflation
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The effects of inflation are impacting almost everything, including your veterinarian. “These are the most trying times I’ve seen in VetMed in a long, long time,” Co-Owner of Happy Valley Veterinary Hospital Alece Coulman said. With rising supply and operating costs, many local animal hospitals are feeling the pinch. “It’s […]
City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk
The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
Comments / 0