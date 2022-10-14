Read full article on original website
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): For both locals and tourists alike, Old Fisherman’s Wharf offers a different number of places to look at. The popular places to stop by are the local restaurants with an option of eating outdoors. However, this could be taken away due to certain requirements from the California Coastal Commission. According to these The post Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
tpgonlinedaily.com
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair
Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency responders urge people to prepare for the next 'Big One'
SAN FRANCISCO - 33 years ago today the Bay Area was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Experts warn it's not a matter of if a major quake will strike again, it's a matter of when. First responders have an important message. Emergency responders are urging all of us to...
Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said there is a water main break in the area of Walker and Ford Streets. Police said there are crews are currently at the scene working to repair it. There is an unintimated time on when the pipe will be fixed. There are no road closures in place but police The post Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
pajaronian.com
Fire damages St. Patrick’s Parish
WATSONVILLE—A fire that severely damaged St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish on Oct. 17 was arson, Watsonville Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Church officials say they have video footage of the arson occurring. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon if there is any suspect information. Personnel from the Diocese of Monterey...
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
UPDATE: Downtown farmers market signs MOU with City of Santa Cruz to establish permanent home
The downtown farmers market has become something of a political hot potato in the politicking around Measure O. While that measure aims to "preserve" Lot 4 for the market, market director Nesh Dhillon has been working to find the best "permanent" home for the Santa Cruz institution. This MOU shows movement on that work.
KSBW.com
Project CommUNITY: Marleny's Pupuseria brings Salvadoran cooking to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Marleny’s Pupuseria is tucked into a small strip mall steps away from Downtown Salinas. Marleny Rivas opened her restaurant on Monterey Street in 2016 because she wanted to bring a taste of her home country to the Central Coast. For seven years, Rivas has been serving authentic Salvadoran food, including pupusas.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: October 15, 2022
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair, by Jondi Gumz • Finally, a Safe Ride to Nisene Marks, By Todd Marco • Doctors Challenge AB 2098 Targeting Covid Misinformation, By Jondi Gumz • Audit Findings: The Details • Emeril’s Garden Takes Root at Starlight Elementary • Trick or Treat: The Secret of Halloween, Poem by Peter Melton • Rise Together Celebration • 2022 Rise Together Circle of Support Grants • PVUSD Candidates on Board Policies, Teacher Shortage & Teacher Pay • Cabrillo Unveils Engineering Tree Mural • Cabrillo: $3 Million to Boost PVUSD Students • Aptos High Homecoming Parade • Golfing to Fight Brain Cancer • Families Are Welcome!: Raíces y Cariño Is Open in South Santa Cruz County • Don’t Forget to Vote: You Can Vote Early! • Meet Renaissance High Principal • AG: Wildfire Risk Guidance on New Developments • Fairgrounds and Community Will Suffer the Most … and much more!
