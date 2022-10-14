ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

tpgonlinedaily.com

County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions

The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): For both locals and tourists alike, Old Fisherman’s Wharf offers a different number of places to look at. The popular places to stop by are the local restaurants with an option of eating outdoors. However, this could be taken away due to certain requirements from the California Coastal Commission. According to these The post Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range

Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
SALINAS, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair

Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said there is a water main break in the area of Walker and Ford Streets. Police said there are crews are currently at the scene working to repair it. There is an unintimated time on when the pipe will be fixed. There are no road closures in place but police The post Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Fire damages St. Patrick’s Parish

WATSONVILLE—A fire that severely damaged St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish on Oct. 17 was arson, Watsonville Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Church officials say they have video footage of the arson occurring. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon if there is any suspect information. Personnel from the Diocese of Monterey...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid

Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

Project CommUNITY: Marleny's Pupuseria brings Salvadoran cooking to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Marleny’s Pupuseria is tucked into a small strip mall steps away from Downtown Salinas. Marleny Rivas opened her restaurant on Monterey Street in 2016 because she wanted to bring a taste of her home country to the Central Coast. For seven years, Rivas has been serving authentic Salvadoran food, including pupusas.
SALINAS, CA
visitgilroy.com

Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy

Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
GILROY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Aptos Times: October 15, 2022

State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair, by Jondi Gumz • Finally, a Safe Ride to Nisene Marks, By Todd Marco • Doctors Challenge AB 2098 Targeting Covid Misinformation, By Jondi Gumz • Audit Findings: The Details • Emeril’s Garden Takes Root at Starlight Elementary • Trick or Treat: The Secret of Halloween, Poem by Peter Melton • Rise Together Celebration • 2022 Rise Together Circle of Support Grants • PVUSD Candidates on Board Policies, Teacher Shortage & Teacher Pay • Cabrillo Unveils Engineering Tree Mural • Cabrillo: $3 Million to Boost PVUSD Students • Aptos High Homecoming Parade • Golfing to Fight Brain Cancer • Families Are Welcome!: Raíces y Cariño Is Open in South Santa Cruz County • Don’t Forget to Vote: You Can Vote Early! • Meet Renaissance High Principal • AG: Wildfire Risk Guidance on New Developments • Fairgrounds and Community Will Suffer the Most … and much more!
APTOS, CA

