Packers ‘Definitely Concerned’ About Gary’s Toe

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary popped up on Thursday's injury report with a toe injury. There is concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Update: Rashan Gary was in uniform and jogged onto the practice field following Friday's pre-practice stretch.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One of the players the Green Bay Packers could least afford to lose, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, is dealing with a toe injury that is cause for concern ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“Obviously, I don’t know the extent of it,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “We’ll see if he can practice today, but definitely a little concerned about that.”

Gary leads the team with five sacks. He had at least one in each of the first four games and would have extended that streak against the Giants last week if not for a defensive penalty.

Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday as limited participation.

On any list of the team’s most important players, Gary ranks right toward the top. Not only is he one of the best players on the team but the Packers have gotten little production from backups Jonathan Garvin, rookie Kingsley Enagbare and Tipa Galeai. Moreover, Galeai missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury.

“Hey, it’s the next man up and the standard doesn’t change,” Lafleur said. “But, let’s face it, the guy is pretty impactful I’d say when he’s out on the grass. Certainly, he’s a guy that we definitely want in there. When he’s not in there I think you can feel the effects of that.”

Of the 70 outside linebackers with at least 80 pass-rushing snaps, Gary ranks third in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rushing efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

According to PFF, Gary has 19 total pressures, Preston Smith, who has 3.5 sacks, has 16, Garvin has one (in 29 pass-rushing snaps) and Enagbare has zero (in 34 pass-rushing snaps). Galeai has played only special teams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was full participation at Thursday’s practice and is on track to play Sunday.

“He threw the ball really well yesterday, so he’s confident,” LaFleur said.

