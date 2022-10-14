Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
Wave 3
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in central Indiana in 2004 by a turkey hunter have been identified as those of a Louisville man reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said evidence found on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County indicated a homicide had occurred.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students find jobs after graduating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students have a better transition into finding a job with a new center for students. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The center will provide new opportunities including research and internship opportunities. The facility will...
WLKY.com
Two Louisville neighborhoods are cleaner thanks to Brightside and some Metro council members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few Louisville neighborhoods are getting cleaned up this month, thanks to a partnership between Metro council members and Brightside, Inc. Council president David James and Councilman Jecorey Arthur teamed up with dozens of volunteers to clean up the Park Hill and California neighborhoods Saturday. "It's...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a...
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
WLKY.com
Louisville League of Women Voters urging Kentuckians to vote 'no' on constitutional amendments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky League of Women Voters has taken a stand against both constitutional amendments set to appear on the November ballot. The League of Women Voters is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that helps register and educate voters. It doesn't take positions on parties or candidates, but it does on issues that appear on the ballot.
Wave 3
Deadline to request mail-in absentee ballot in Jefferson County approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registered voters in Jefferson County who want to vote early have a week left to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. All requests must be in by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office offers more than one way to get this...
wdrb.com
Months into the school year, Louisville-area districts fighting uphill battle against bus driver shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus driver shortages continue to plague Louisville-area school districts, some of which report near-daily route cancellations. Transportation officials at Bullitt County Public Schools said the district is short a dozen drivers. Some drivers are doing double routes each morning and afternoon to cover the unclaimed positions.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
spectrumnews1.com
No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. “Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it,” said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
Wave 3
State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are living in fear because of domestic abuse. Governor Andy Beshear says 45% of women have reported some kind of abuse in a relationship in their lifetime and 35% of men. State leaders and advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to mark...
Wave 3
Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
Wave 3
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Southern Indiana field this summer, but police say she was not killed in the Hoosier state. Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Comments / 4